Top executives college event in Houston postponed due to approaching winter storm





As Houston prepares for harsh winter weather, one of the best college events for men on the spring calendar is taking no chances. Houston head coach Jonathan Dismuke announced on Thursday that the All-American Intercollegiate, which will be played at the Golf Club of Houston Sunday through Tuesday, has been postponed as the area prepares for an Arctic blast. The storm is expected to bring temperatures into the teens from Sunday, as well as sleet, sleet and possible snow. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked residents to stay off the roads from Sunday evening and through Tuesday as the city prepares for the rare weather event, one that Houston hasn’t seen in some 30 years. We look forward to hosting the All-American Intercollegiate every year, and this was a tough decision, Dismuke said. For the safety and sake of all the student athletes and coaches who traveled to Houston and the surrounding area this weekend, we chose to procrastinate. We encourage everyone to slow down and be safe on the road. Dismuke said he is trying to reschedule the event for next month, although it is not known how much of the original field will still be able to compete. The event was supposed to feature 18 programs, including Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas A&M, and Louisville. Sooners, one of the top teams in the country, now not scheduled to start at Collegiate Cabo in TPC San Antonio this spring until mid-March and are looking for a potential replacement for the All-American on their schedule. Texas, which sent many of its players from Austin before the harsh weather arrived so they could still practice, will now open their spring later this month at the Border Olympics, also hosted by Houston, in Laredo, Texas.

