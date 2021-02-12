MS Dhoni Cricket Academy: MS Dhoni Cricket Academy to be established soon in Telangana, Andhra and Karnataka





Dhoni Cricket Academy will soon be established in 3 Indian states | Photo Credit: AP As part of an increasing global focus on opportunities to enrich sports training, Brainiacs Bee entered into a strategic multi-year alliance with Aarka Sports Management Private Limited to establish the Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket Academy and School Sports Development Pathway program in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The alliance offers students in these three southern states except Bangalore the opportunity to access quality cricket coaching here in the academies that will be established in the next 2 years. Mihir Diwakar, Managing Director of ASM, “A strategic alliance has been established between Aarka Sports Management and Brainiacs Bee to establish MS Dhoni Cricket Academy in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka states. We see a trusted partner committed for MS Dhoni Cricket Academy with substantive support to train and coach students who want to have an impact in the game. “ Mihir went on to say that the academy that started six years ago has 50 cricket academies in India and three centers abroad with more than 500 coaches training cricket enthusiasts. Among these cricket training centers, both boys and girls have received coaching and currently represent different states. Nearly 10,000 students have been trained under MS Dhoni Cricket Academy. “ Commenting on the Alliance, Vinod Kumar, director of Brainiacs BEE, commented that “I am delighted with this alliance to provide students with access to world-class coaching and training methods offered by Aarka Sports, the best in the business. sports management company under the guidance and supervision of one of the greatest cricket minds the country has produced. We have made a long-term commitment to empower potential sports stars with proper exposure to coaching and training. “







