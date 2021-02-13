The best bets for the first football-free weekend in a long time

Happy Friday, everyone; we are all about to experience withdrawal together. Today is the first Friday in the history of the PM version of this newsletter in which we have no football to look forward to. Honestly, I was thrown in for a bit to prepare this today.

My Friday approach has always been to give you a few picks for tonight and then load you up with soccer cookies to fill your weekend. I have no football sticks to give you! But I don’t want you going through a whole weekend without something to get you through, so while I have two NBA plays tonight (and advice from the DFS, too), I’m adding the different kind of football to today’s letter. I have one pick for a big game in Italy on Saturday, as well as a four-team parlay that will give you something to sweat on both Saturday and Sunday.

If you played my PGA top 20 plays earlier this week, we still have those too. So don’t worry, soccer or no soccer, we’ll all get through this together. And who knows? Maybe by the time we see each other again on Monday Neil deGrasse Tyson will finally have answered the question we discussed in Thursday’s newsletter.

If he doesn’t, we have to assume he doesn’t know the answer and isn’t as smart as everyone says he is.

We enter the football-free weekend, with heads held high.

All times Eastern, and all odds through William Hill Sportsbook

The hot ticket

Bucks at Jazz, 9 pm | TV: NBA League Pass

The choice: under 234.5 (-110)First, at the risk of sounding like an old man yelling at clouds, let me say how ridiculous it is that on a night when two of the NBA’s best teams are playing, the two games on national television include the Lakers and three teams holding .500 or worse. That just seems like a dumb way to sell your product to the masses, but I’m digging. Whether on a national network or not, this is a game that I’m really looking forward to.

It’s also a game that I don’t expect will rank as high as the total suggests. We have two top 10 defenses in play tonight as Utah is third in the league in defensive efficiency and Milwaukee ninth. The total is of course as high as it is, as we also have two of the top four fouls in the league when it comes to efficiency. But this is also a contrast of styles as Milwaukee likes to attack quickly, while Utah prefers a slower-paced, half-court attack. With the game in Utah, I expect the Jazz to dictate the pace better than Milwaukee can. And since Utah is missing Mike Conley and Milwaukee Jrue Holiday is missing, neither violation will work at maximum capacity. It will be sweat, but eventually I see this coming through.

Main trend: The under is 7-3 in Utah’s last 10 games against teams with winning records.

The choices

NBA

Pistons at Celtics, 8pm | TV: NBA League Pass

The Pick: Pistons +7.5 (-110) –I don’t know how I found myself in a world where I suddenly gambled so many Pistons games and was forced to check them out as a result, but here we are. I’m not sure it’s a world I enjoy, but it’s a world that’s proven to be profitable. So in that respect it reminds me of my old job. Regardless, the Pistons probably won’t have a Blake Griffin tonight, and that’s having too much of an impact on this line. Especially since the Celtics will be without both Kemba Walker and Robert Williams, and Marcus Smart will also remain offside.

If I’ve learned anything from all the time I’ve spent watching the Pistons, it’s that while they have one of the worst records in the league, they’re much closer to teams fighting for a final playoff spot than those who fight for the best lottery odds. I also take some consolation from the fact that these two have already split two games that are played in Detroit. The Pistons won the first meeting with three, while the Celtics took the rematch with three. Both games were close and I expect tonight to be comparable, so 7.5 points is attractive.

Main trend: Detroit has attended five of the last seven meetings.

A competition

Napoli vs. Juventus, Saturday, noon | TV: ESPN +

The choice: Juventus (-105) – Full disclosure, I’m a Napoli fan, but that fandom doesn’t get in the way of my analysis here. What that fandom allows me to be realistic about Napoli at the moment, and the truth is, the team is an absolute mess. It got off to a great start to the season, but then injuries and COVID struck and plunged them into chaos. Every week, Napoli misses someone new, and as soon as he gets a key player back, another is forced out. The result was a serious lack of cohesion, especially in the center of the field and on the defensive side.

Then there is Juventus, a team that started slow (for Juventus) in Andrea Pirlo’s first season as manager anywhere. Now Juventus is starting to look like a more modern version of the Juventus teams that Pirlo used to run from midfield. They are more aggressive on offense and show more desire to score goals, but they are more defensive than ever before. It’s one of those strange things to understand without seeing it, but Juventus is controlling the game even if it doesn’t have the ball right now. It has been remarkable to watch in recent weeks, and it should take a relatively easy victory on Sunday against a rousing Napoli squad.

Main trendJuventus has lost only two of its last 25 games in all competitions.

The DFS rundown

Star plays

PG: Russell Westbrook, Wizards

SG: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

SF: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

PF: Jayson Tatum, Celtics

C.: Nikola Vucevic, Magic

Value plays

PG: Darius Garland, Cavaliers

SG: Jordan Clarkson, Jazz

SF: Joe Ingles, Jazz

PF: Isaiah Stewart, Pistons

C.: Cody Zeller, Hornets

Full line-up advice

Weekend Soccer Parlay

A nice four-team football money line that pays +262 to give you something to root for all weekend.