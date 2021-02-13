SCW’s fitness centers, indoor pools tentatively scheduled to reopen on Feb. 22





With Maricopa County’s announcement this week that 44 percent of residents 75 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, coupled with a decrease in the case trajectory, Sun City West Recreation Centers are announcing preliminary plans to its fitness centers and indoor pools to reopen on February 22nd. Maricopa County still sees substantial transmission in COVID cases, and there are concerns that the trajectory of the case could rise again if the COVID variants that are more contagious start to spread. However, the Arizona Department of Health Services business statistics show a consistent decline across all three measurements. There is also a two-week delay in those figures. “Due to the delay in reporting, we believe that by February 22, at least one of the metrics will fall below the substantial threshold, returning us to the moderate transmission category. That category allows the Rec Centers to operate their indoor gyms and swimming pools with a capacity of 25 percent, ”said General Manager Bill Schwind. For example, the ADHS website shows one such statistic – hospital visits for COVID-like illness in Maricopa County – at 11.9 percent, but that number is for Jan. 24. The Jan. 31 issue shows the state at 9.8 percent (county-level data for Jan. 31 is not yet available). “We believe this decline will continue, and while waiting for the new numbers to hit the 25 percent occupancy threshold, we will be ready to open on Feb. 22,” Schwind said. Under the Governor’s Executive Orders 2020-43 and 2020-52, special events with more than 50 people will remain prohibited unless the organizers receive a special event permit from Maricopa County. Masks should be worn indoors in all areas. Guests are also not allowed at this time, except for golf and bowling, both of which have public game policies. When bowling, guests must have their own equipment and follow all social distance rules. Spectators are not allowed. Other departments within the association are open as follows: Indoor facilities: Gyms, indoor pools, spas, the Palm Ridge indoor walkway, group fitness, and shower / locker rooms are open seven days a week from 6am to 9pm. Spa services and personal training are also offered. The gyms are closed every day from noon to 1pm for a thorough cleaning. The capacity in all these facilities is limited to 25 percent. For the spas, capacity is limited to six at Beardsley, Kuentz and RH Johnson. Palm Ridge spas are limited to three. Racquetball and table tennis at RH Johnson are open seven days a week from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.







