No. 20 USC Men’s Basketball Saturday in Washington State, find 6th road victory

Basketball for men | February 12, 2021

The USC Trojans (16-3, 10-2) will play in the Washington State Cougars (12-8, 5-8) at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington on February 13 at 5:00 PM. The match will air on ESPNU with Dave Feldman and Corey Williams calling for the action. USC has won five consecutive and 11 of the last 12 games. USC’s 10-2 start of Pac-12 game is the best since the start of the 1992 season 10-2 in conference play as well. USC is 16-3 in its first 19 games for the first time since it also started 16-3 during the 2017 season. The last time USC started a 17-3 season was the 1992 season.

SEEN THE STATE OF WASHINGTON Washington State (12-8, 5-8) to collect 81-73 home win over UCLA on Feb. 11. Guard Isaac Bonton scored Washington State with an average of 18.5 points per game. USC defeated Washington State 85-77 at the Galen Center on January 16. USC has won its last nine games against Washington State and is leading the all-time series 78-48. USC has won five consecutive games at Washington State, last losing to Pullman in 2013. Prior to its five-game winning streak at Pullman, USC had lost 9 of 10 games at WSU.

MOBLEY BROTHERS LEAD USC AT WASHINGTON Evan Mobley scored 17 points and Isaiah Mobley added 12 points and 12 rebounds as No. 20 USC rolled past Washington 69-54 in Seattle on Feb. 11. USC defeated Washington 46-22 in paint and had a 41-24 advantage in rebounds. The Trojans beat Washington 25-7 in a 10-minute period that covered the end of the first half and the start of the second half. USC ended the first half with a run of 18-4, converting a four-run deficit into a 10-point halftime and increasing its lead to 48-34 in the opening minutes of the second half. Washington never got closer than 9 points the rest of the way. The Huskies only had eight field goals and nine turnovers in the second half.

AVOID WITH DEFENSE – USC has allowed its last two opponents to score 102 points together, the least number of points allowed in consecutive games, as a total of 102 points is also allowed against Oregon State (W, 61-48 ) and Oregon (W, 74-54) on March 8 and 9, respectively, at the 2018 Pac-12 tournament. The last time USC allowed less than 102 points in consecutive games during the regular season was when it totaled 87 points to UC Riverside (W, 70-26) on December 15, 2012 and UC Irvine (L, 54-61) on December 20, 2012.

AT HOME ON THE ROAD – USC is 5-1 in Pac-12 road races so far this season. The last time USC started 5-1 in conference road games was the 1992 season.

TROJANS ENTER THE POLLS – USC is # 20 in this week’s AP and Coaches Poll rankings. It’s the first time USC has been ranked in both polls since week 5 of the 2017-18 season, when it was ranked No. 25 in both.

THE STATE OF ARIZONA ON DECK– The next game of USC is vs. Arizona State (6-9, 3-6) at the Galen Center on Feb. 17 at 5:00 p.m. Arizona State loses a 75-64 home loss against Oregon on Feb. 11 and will host Oregon State on Feb. 13 before traveling to the USC. ASU has four players averaging double digits in points, led by Remy Martin with 18.9 points per game. USC won 73-64 at ASU on January 9, breaking a seven-game losing streak for the Trojans in Tempe. USC leads ASU 6-5 in the last 11 meetings, with all games decided by 10 points or less. USC is leading the all-time series with ASU 56 * -42. (* 2 wins voided by NCAA penalty, original record 58-42.)

BEST SCORING MARGIN SINCE THE SEASON 1971 – USC has a scoring margin of +12.2, which is second among Pac-12 teams. It is also USC’s largest average scoring margin in a season since the 1970-71 team went 24-2, beating opponents averaging 14.0 points per game.

DO WITH DEFENSE USC has held its opponents to 38.1 percent this season, sixth best in the country. Stanford’s 51.9 percent shooting against USC on Feb. 2 was the only time this season that a Trojan opponent shot more than 50 percent.

THE SULTANS OF SWAT – USC has had 106 blocks in the first 19 games for an average of 5.6 blocks per game, seventh in the country. Freshmen Evan Mobley averages 3.0 blocks per game, 6th in the country and first among freshmen. Mobley already ranks third on the USC’s all-time freshman blocks list (57) and 10th on the school’s top 10 of all time for one season.

THE PAINT PATROL USC has outperformed its opponents 776-612 through the first 19 games and outpaced the opposition 662-446 on points scored in the paint. USC’s +8.6 rebound margin ranks 15th in the country.

MOBLEY NAMED PAC-12 PLAYER AND FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK – Freshmen Evan Mobley was named Pac-12 Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week for the week of February 1-7. He became the second player (USC’s Onyeka Okongwu in 2020) to earn both awards in the same week. Mobley also won the Freshman of the Week honor for the fifth time this season, a Pac-12 record. Mobley averaged 16.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in USC’s victories over Stanford (72-66) and at home vs. UCLA (66-48).

WINNING WAYS – USC’s .842 winning percentage is 15th best in the country.

TO MAKE ADJUSTMENTS USC defeated Washington 28-23 in the second half on Feb. 11. USC was only beaten in two games this season by the opposition in the second half (Montana & WSU). USC defeated the opposition by 129 points in the second half and extra time for its 19 games (6.8 points).