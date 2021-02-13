Falcons call Chris Olsen senior director of football administration





The Atlanta Falcons announced that they named Chris Olsen senior director of football administration on Friday. Olsen joins the Falcons after 13 seasons (2007-19) with the Houston Texans, where he was the senior vice president of football administration. Olsen’s primary responsibility with the Texans was to work closely with the general manager in negotiating player contracts and managing the salary ceiling. “Chris is widely respected throughout the league for his knowledge of the game and the company, and the work he has done in his career to date,” said Terry Fontenot, Atlanta Falcons general manager. “Plus, he’s a great person and teammate and we’re excited to have him join the Falcons organization. We look forward to what we can achieve and build together.” Before joining the Texans, Olsen worked for 13 years (1994-2006) in the New York office of the National Football League. Olsen was manager of labor operations at the NFL management board from 1999-2006, where he was responsible for reviewing and analyzing player contracts to ensure teams were compliant with collective bargaining agreements (CAO) and salary cap, and assisted club leaders covering player-related areas of the CBA. He was also the league’s liaison for the NFLPA regarding player contract matters, while working as a national game representative and communicator for instant replay. He began his tenure at the league office in 1994 as an analyst in the player personnel division. After being promoted to coordinator in 1998, Olsen became responsible for all facets of the player petition process for special eligibility for the NFL Draft (underclass prospects), including coordinating player evaluations for the College Advisory Committee. Olsen also produced annual reports for the league committee and reviews player contracts to safeguard their complaints about the NFL’s constitution and statutes. Born in Little Silver, NJ, Olsen received his degree in business administration from Western New England University in 1990 and a master’s degree in sports management from Springfield College in 1997.

