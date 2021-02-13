No. 16 men’s hockey blanks # 20 UConn, 4-0





Next game: at UConn 2/13/2021 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON NewsRadio 104.7 FM PROVISION, RI Tyce Thompson scored twice and added an assist, while Jaxson Stauber made 20 stops before its fourth shutout of the season when the No. 16 Providence College men’s hockey team closed No. 20 UConn, 4-0, at Schneider Arena on Friday evening (February 12). SCORE Providence 4 | UConn 0 RECORDS No. 16 Providence 9-6-4 (9-6-4 HEAM) | No. 20 UConn 8-8-2 (8-8-2 HEAM) EVENT LOCATION Schneider Arena Providence, RI GOALS

Jaxson Stauber (PC) Saved 20 times

Tomas Vomacka (UConn) 28 saves COMMENTS Tyce Thompson got the Friars on the plate 6:46 am in the first period. Brett Berard and Nick Poisson earned the assists on Thompson’s seventh goal of the season. -At 3.05 pm in the opening period, the Friars increased their lead by 2-0 with a goal of Patrick Moynihan on the rebound. Greg Printz and Parker Ford earned the assists on Moynihan’s fifth count of the season. -Both teams skated through the second period scoreless and Providence took their 2-0 lead to the second break. There was even shooting during the first 40 minutes at 17-17. -The scoring continued in the third at 6:14 AM as Thompson lined up Parker Ford for a one-timer from the right circle that Vomacka slipped over the gauntlet. Poisson took his second assist of the day on the piece. -Providence skated man-up for five minutes in the third period after UConn’s Adam Karashik earned a five-minute major for knees and in-game misconduct. The brothers could not repent about the major. The Huskies took Vomacka for a 6v4 advantage in a final minute power play, but it was the Friars who took it when a saucer pass from UConn jumped over a defender’s stick into their own net. Tyce Thompson was credited with the goal, his second of the evening and eighth of the season. Jaxson Stauber ended the evening with 20 saves in its fourth shutout of the season. -Ford and Thompson led the team in shots with six each. Davis Bunz appeared in its 100th career game tonight. PC GAME HIGH Goals: Tyce Thompson (2)

Assists: Nick Poisson (2)

Points: Tyce Thompson (3)

Shots: Ford, Thompson (6) POWER GAMES Providence 1/4

UConn 0/6 SHOTS Providence 32

UConn 20

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos