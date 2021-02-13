Sports
Athletes in Tokyo in limbo as hundreds of Australians struggle to arrange qualifying tournaments
Australia plans to send one of its biggest away teams ever to the Toyko Games this year, but there is only one problem: there are no leagues available to qualify.
Key points:
- The AOC aims to bring about 480 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics
- To date, only 78 athletes have secured a place on the national team
- Many athletes are struggling to find qualifying events due to the pandemic
The journey to the delayed Olympic and Paralympic Games has been full of hurdles for our athletic men and women, many of whom still face that final barrier to getting on board.
With countless World Championships being canceled around the world during rolling lockdowns, athletes are struggling to find leagues where they can secure a spot on their respective national teams.
Olympic clay pigeon shooter Penny Smith is one of the lucky ones who has already qualified for Tokyo, and if she wants to train, she doesn’t have to go far.
The distance from her back door to the shooting range at her family farm in Western Victorian can be counted in steps rather than meters.
The home-built range was a godsend for the 25-year-old during lockdown and is just one example of how the country’s top athletes have been forced to adapt amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“It would certainly be very stressful, and a lot of pressure, not knowing where their matches would be or how they will qualify. But I am very grateful that Shooting Australia has done our matches and the qualification has been maintained.”
As it stands, only 78 Australians have been selected for a national team that is said to be among the largest away team in Australia history.
The Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed that it hopes to send 480 athletes to Tokyo, meaning that with just five months to the opening ceremony, about 16 percent of athletes will go to Japan.
Smith’s qualification for the Games is something she hasn’t taken for granted.
She missed the opportunity to donate green and gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but returned with a win at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Finland.
Smith took out the national and Commonwealth titles last year before the pandemic wreaked havoc on the international shooting calendar.
Since then, her backyard has been her only shooting range, and she’s determined to stay focused.
Fingers crossed
One of the athletes who cross her fingers for an Olympic berth is table tennis star Milly Tapper.
Tapper rewrote the record books in Rio in 2016 to become the first Australian athlete to compete in both the Paralympic and Olympic Games.
However, that was not enough to guarantee her Olympic return.
“I’m trying to qualify in the team event and then in mixed doubles,” said Tapper.
The fear that comes with the unknown is something she said she learned through work.
“I mean, 2020 ended like a big garbage truck, it was absolutely turned upside down,” said Tapper.
“But with my team around me, I took the best approach to get the most out of the year, which worked out in my favor.
“I feel like if I had competed in Tokyo when it was going to be held, I wouldn’t be as ready as I wanted to be.
“Now, with everything we’ve done, I’m really excited and hopefully looking at Tokyo this year.”
Silver lining
The International Olympic Committee is struggling to create a qualification market for trapped countries.
Athletes participating in the Olympics are required to wear a mask unless they are eating, sleeping or outside and must be tested 72 hours prior to departure from their home country, again on arrival and every four days thereafter.
The organizers encourage people to clap, but not sing or sing when supporting competitors.
Victorian Institute of Sport performance manager Bill Tait thinks the pandemic could work in the team’s favor.
“I would say we should be optimistic in Australia,” said Tait.
“If we have a really good run, as we are at the moment in terms of relative safety of COVID and the ability to train, we should have an advantage over some competitors in the Northern Hemisphere.”
Of the 78 Australian athletes selected so far, 32 will make their Olympic debuts.
And the relative calm in the stadiums could work in their favor, according to Mr Tait.
“One of the challenges for new Olympians is that they become overwhelmed by the feeling of the moment because of the [unfamiliar] crowd, ”he said.
The Tokyo Olympics start in July, while the Paralympic Games are expected to start in late August.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]