Athletes in Tokyo in limbo as hundreds of Australians struggle to arrange qualifying tournaments

Australia plans to send one of its biggest away teams ever to the Toyko Games this year, but there is only one problem: there are no leagues available to qualify.

The journey to the delayed Olympic and Paralympic Games has been full of hurdles for our athletic men and women, many of whom still face that final barrier to getting on board.

With countless World Championships being canceled around the world during rolling lockdowns, athletes are struggling to find leagues where they can secure a spot on their respective national teams.

Olympic clay pigeon shooter Penny Smith is one of the lucky ones who has already qualified for Tokyo, and if she wants to train, she doesn’t have to go far.

The distance from her back door to the shooting range at her family farm in Western Victorian can be counted in steps rather than meters.

Smith’s training regimen in Bookaar includes hours of practice in her home-made shooting range. ABC South West Victoria: Daniel Miles

The home-built range was a godsend for the 25-year-old during lockdown and is just one example of how the country’s top athletes have been forced to adapt amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through, the athletes are still waiting for qualifying,” said Smith.

“It would certainly be very stressful, and a lot of pressure, not knowing where their matches would be or how they will qualify. But I am very grateful that Shooting Australia has done our matches and the qualification has been maintained.”

Penny Smith trained in a home-made shooting range on her parents’ farm. ABC South West Victoria: Daniel Miles

As it stands, only 78 Australians have been selected for a national team that is said to be among the largest away team in Australia history.

The Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed that it hopes to send 480 athletes to Tokyo, meaning that with just five months to the opening ceremony, about 16 percent of athletes will go to Japan.

Smith’s qualification for the Games is something she hasn’t taken for granted.

She missed the opportunity to donate green and gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but returned with a win at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Finland.

Smith took out the national and Commonwealth titles last year before the pandemic wreaked havoc on the international shooting calendar.

Penny Smith is fortunate to have qualified for the Games before restrictions came in. ABC South West Victoria: Daniel Miles

Since then, her backyard has been her only shooting range, and she’s determined to stay focused.

“I like being away from everyone, and knowing that I can get through the back door and have my own shooting range on my property is really good,” she said.

Fingers crossed

One of the athletes who cross her fingers for an Olympic berth is table tennis star Milly Tapper.

Melissa Tapper is an Australian Olympic and Paralympic. ABC News: Ashleigh Stevenson

Tapper rewrote the record books in Rio in 2016 to become the first Australian athlete to compete in both the Paralympic and Olympic Games.

However, that was not enough to guarantee her Olympic return.

“I’m trying to qualify in the team event and then in mixed doubles,” said Tapper.

“That will be done through a qualifying tournament of which we are not sure when it will be held.”

Tapper is still waiting for qualification for Tokyo. ABC News: Belinda Parkes

The fear that comes with the unknown is something she said she learned through work.

“I mean, 2020 ended like a big garbage truck, it was absolutely turned upside down,” said Tapper.

“But with my team around me, I took the best approach to get the most out of the year, which worked out in my favor.

“I feel like if I had competed in Tokyo when it was going to be held, I wouldn’t be as ready as I wanted to be.

“Now, with everything we’ve done, I’m really excited and hopefully looking at Tokyo this year.”

Silver lining

The International Olympic Committee is struggling to create a qualification market for trapped countries.

Athletes participating in the Olympics are required to wear a mask unless they are eating, sleeping or outside and must be tested 72 hours prior to departure from their home country, again on arrival and every four days thereafter.

The organizers encourage people to clap, but not sing or sing when supporting competitors.

The local population wears protective masks to prevent the spread of the corona virus in Tokyo. AP: Eugene Hoshiko

Victorian Institute of Sport performance manager Bill Tait thinks the pandemic could work in the team’s favor.

“I would say we should be optimistic in Australia,” said Tait.

“If we have a really good run, as we are at the moment in terms of relative safety of COVID and the ability to train, we should have an advantage over some competitors in the Northern Hemisphere.”

Of the 78 Australian athletes selected so far, 32 will make their Olympic debuts.

And the relative calm in the stadiums could work in their favor, according to Mr Tait.

“One of the challenges for new Olympians is that they become overwhelmed by the feeling of the moment because of the [unfamiliar] crowd, ”he said.

“It may even make it easier for some of those athletes as it becomes more the routine of the competitions they are used to internationally and domestically.”

The Tokyo Olympics start in July, while the Paralympic Games are expected to start in late August.