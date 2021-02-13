Football news, cricket news: Italian striker Christian Vieri wants to retire to play cricket, compares himself to Chris Gayle





Italian football legend Christian Vieri hopes to retire at the age of 47 but play cricket. The former Azzurri striker, who spent much of his childhood in Australia, also claimed to have been the best batsman in the world and compared his style to West Indian star Chris Gayle. Watch every test, T20 and ODI of the English Tour of India Live & Ad-Break for free while playing with Fox Sports on Kayo. New to Kayo? Download your free trial now and start streaming right away> Now the 47-year-old, who has played for Lazio, Juventus, Inter and AC Milan in a glittering career, says he wants to take the field for Italy’s young national cricket team. England dominates India in test one 2:25 Two months ago, before the second wave of coronavirus, I spoke to someone from the cricket association, I will start playing in March, April, he said Statistics output news. It’s a minor thing in Italy, there is a cricket team in Milan. I spoke to the Italian cricket captain. They said listen, if you want to play with us, just come. Italian forward Christian Vieri celebrates scoring at the 2002 World Cup Source: AFP I said listen, one thing is playing with a tennis ball when you’re 14, one thing is playing with professionals. I want to come for three or four days, train with you and see how it is. Vieri, whose brother Max played for the Socceroos, said Gayle was his favorite player in the modern era, preferring the excitement of the games’ shorter formats. Watch European football with beIN SPORTS and ESPN on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming right away> I think [I play like] Chris Gayle from the West Indies. I am left-handed, he said. When I played, I’m not a test match man, I want to hit the ball outside the stadium. I think I would have been good. Christian Vieri in Sydney in 1999 Source: News Corp Australia I’m looking at all the West Indian games Viv Richards, Clive Lloyd, Joel Garner, all those guys. I’d look at Australia, but in those days the Windies were too strong for everyone. I watch cricket a lot on YouTube. My wife always says what are you looking at? what is this ?, three hours a day watching games from 1984 and 1986, and she goes what’s wrong with you, why aren’t you normal? New contender for worst punishment EVER 1:06 Get all the latest cricket news, highlights and analysis delivered straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail. Apply now !!! I say to her listen, I grew up there, these are the days I followed cricket there. She gets the shit out of me. Pakistan had Imran Khan, I know the players. England had Ian Botham. It was fun. I think I would have been the best hitter in the world if I played cricket. I was an all-rounder. I was really good.

