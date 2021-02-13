With the help of McCoco, Cori Gauff’s training is getting better | TENNIS.com





Thirteen months ago, the promising young American Coco Gauff made a striking debut at the Australian Open in Melbourne. She defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka to reach the eighth finals, eventually taking champion Sofia Kenin to three sets. Year 2 was less successful with Gauff losing in the second round to No. 5 seeded Elina Svitolina, 6-4, 6-3. But in the aftermath of that defeat, Gauff took a nuanced stance, emphasizing progress over outcome. Last year my third round against Naomi, she said, I think that was one of my best matches. Today I feel like I have played better. Not the result I wanted, but I thought I was playing better. A major contributor to Gauffs’ improvement was her dual partnership with fellow American Caty McNally. I love that she plays doubles, Tennis Channel analyst Martina Navratilova said on TC Live on Friday.

Getty Images Recent tennis history has been filled with stories of singles contenders who focus so strongly on their singles that they build very narrow playing styles, a limited toolbox that can plateau quickly enough and even cause burnout. But why not learn as many skills as possible? Navigating the transition area, volleys, poaching, dart-like moves, kickbacks, angles, all double-related sequences and shots that will only improve the 16-year-old Gauffs game and, over the course of her career, make her so much more formidable to make . In addition, Gauff and McNally enjoy the work, the game and just being together. They often exercise together. Gauff’s dad Corey gets on well with McNally’s team of mom and primary coach, Lynn Nabors-McNally, and Kevin ONeill, McNally’s traveling coach. A practice session of Gauff-McNally is highlighted by a series of drills, games and fun experiments with different shots, from topspin lobs to swingvolys, dynamic returns, dropshots and more.

Getty Images On Thursday in Melbourne, in their second round, McCoco headed to Court 3 to play the sixth-seeded team of Gabriela Dabrowski and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, two highly experienced doubles who have won 11 Grand Slam doubles titles together. Gauff and McNally won handily, 6-1, 6-2, completely inundating their more experienced opponents with energy, power and movement. It will be intriguing to see how Gauff and McNally evolve over the next few years. They are all still young, very early stage of hope and possible emergence. There will be many solo moments to come, the glorious wins, the frustrating losses, as well as that lonely midnight of the soul in a hotel room far from home. But collaboration has powerful virtues. Just ask Navratilova, winner of 177 WTA doubles titles; and also as complete a player as tennis has ever seen. Doubles: A great way to broaden the arsenal and counterbalance the loneliness that pervades tennis.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos