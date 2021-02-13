‘For God’s sake, do it’ World Cup hero Geoff Hurst urges over 70s to have Covid jab

England World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst has sent a cry of protest to the nation, urging anyone who qualifies for a Covid vaccine to ‘just get it done’ to protect themselves and the country.

Sir Geoff, who famously scored the hat-trick of beating West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, once again leads from the front line, leading a group of sports legends by telling the over-70s to take up their invitation to the vaccine.

He is joined by Crystal Palace and former England manager Roy Hodgson, ex-England cricketer turned commentator David Bumble Lloyd, 1969 Wimbledon Ladies Singles Champion Ann Jones, five-time British Champion Jockey Willie Carson and 1981 Grand National winner Bob Champion CBE, who she all received their first vaccination from the NHS and are now encouraging others to follow their lead.

England’s World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst urges over 70s to get Covid vaccine

Hurst has issued a rallying cry to “ just get it done, ” insisting it doesn’t hurt

“This is a global pandemic,” said Sir Geoff, 79. “For God’s sake, let it happen. It is in your interest, but also that of your family, friends, colleagues and your country. “

“And it didn’t hurt at all,” he added.

The veteran Palace boss agreed that “the shot was over in seconds.”

I urge everyone like me, age 70 and up, if you haven’t gotten your vaccine yet, come up and make an appointment ASAP, ” said Hodgson, 73.

The sports celebrities support the government in the national vaccination effort.

Premier League manager Roy Hodgson says he had his shot and urged others to do the same

More than 13 million people have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 90% of all people over 75.

But this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Secretary of Health Matt Hancock urged anyone over 70, who has not yet been vaccinated, to contact the NHS after it emerged that two million people had not come forward for their shot.

The government is aiming to provide a first dose of a vaccine to 15 million people – over-70s, health workers and those in need of protection – by February 15.

After the first four priority groups receive their shot, ministers hope that people 50 and older, as well as those with underlying health conditions, will be vaccinated by the end of April.

And sport plays an important role in the vaccination program.

More than 80 elite and grassroots sports venues that have been partially converted into a major vaccination center or GP-led service to support vaccine rollout, including Villa Park, Epsom Racecourse, Manchester Tennis Center, as well as the Glossop Cricket and Bowling Club.

Culture Minister Oliver Dowden visited a vaccination center for Covid at Lord’s on Friday

On Friday, Culture Minister Oliver Dowden visited Lords Cricket Ground, where he met doctors, nurses and volunteers who supported the national effort.

The Home of Cricket opened in January as a makeshift COVID-19 vaccination center for the local community, reaching the milestone of vaccinating 10,000 people last week.

Dowden thanked the NHS staff and the legends for their support.

‘Sport has played a tremendous role in fighting this virus. I urge all over 70s to join our sporting legends and contact the NHS if they haven’t had the vaccine yet, ‘he added. ‘The vaccine will save lives and livelihoods and get us back to the things we love.

David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd says it’s just a matter of ‘sleeve up, jab in … job done!’

Five-time British Champion Jockey Willie Carson was vaccinated at Cirencester Hospital

Although he didn’t make it to Lords, the former Lancashire cricket captain, England international, ex-umpire and now celebrated pundit, Lloyd, 73, was duly stabbed at his local cricket club.

“Sleeve up, poke it … job done!” he said.

Meanwhile, eight-time Grand Slam winner (and table tennis champion) Jones, 82, and champion, 72, a former jump jockey who won the Grand National over Aldaniti, were vaccinated at their local GP practice. Willie Carson, 78, went to Cirencester Hospital for his shot.

With over 60s soon to receive the vaccine, former England Rugby Union captain Sir Bill Beaumont and two-time Olympic Decathlon Champion Daley Thompson have said they will step forward and receive their shots when prompted. asked.

Sir Bill Beaumont, a leader on the field as England’s rugby captain urges people to get stabbed

Ex-GB athlete Daley Thompson looks forward to his jab when the over-60s are called up

“I’m looking forward to it,” said ex-decathlete Thompson, 62, who won gold medals at the 1980 and 1984 Olympics, breaking the world record for the event four times.

“I love the thought that we are all getting closer to normal, injection for injection,” he said, adding that he wanted to protect his loved ones as much as he wanted to protect himself.

For Sir Bill, 68, the ex-rugby union captain and Grand Slam winner, mass vaccination will usher in a return to normal life, including attending sporting events.

He added, “Vaccination will help open up society, get the community game going again and allow the public to play sports live.”

Meanwhile, Covid cases and deaths continue to plummet across Britain.

The Department of Health declared a further 15,144 cases, down 21 percent in a week.

It means four million Britons have tested positive since the pandemic started, but the actual toll is millions more.

Another 758 fatalities were also added to the official toll, the number of which fell by a quarter last Friday.

Anyone 70 and older who has not yet been vaccinated can contact the NHS by going to www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or by calling 119 to arrange for an injection.