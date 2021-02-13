Gophers get their groove back, blank Irish on the road

Namely, their goalscorers scored, their penalty killers were killed, and their primary puck-stopper stopped every puck he came across. The end result was an all-important rebound after their worst loss of the season, and a 3-0 win over Notre Dame.

The Gophers moved up to 16-5-0 and (at least for now) back to first place in the Big Ten via 24 saves by Jack LaFontaine in his fourth shutout of the season. They were insulted by usual suspects such as Sammy Walker and Sampo Ranta – the teams’ two main goal scorers – and by Blake McLaughlin, who always scores at Notre Dames Compton Family Ice Arena.

Perhaps most importantly, they had a few defeats to Wisconsin last weekend, and they were a lot like a team getting its groove back.





Every man, all three bouts, there was never a disappointment, Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. Maybe one of our more complete wins of the year and it came at a great time. We needed it.

For Motzko, it was a step to show the college hockey world that the disappointments to the badgers were deviations, and a dominant road victory is more the norm for a team that has some of the best hockey programs in years this season. has played.

That’s how we played a lot this year, said the coach. We’ve had a few weekends since Christmas where we got off the track, and it wakes you up … This team hasn’t done anything it hasn’t done many times this year, but we had to do it. We had to respond after last weekend. And we must continue with that.

As with many wins, it started in goal where LaFontaine was calm all night and fielded a few times with Irish forwards being isolated from the net. His saves weren’t spectacular or stretched out, they were silent, which is the sign of a goalkeeper in his play, in the right position, prepared. His main work came late in the second period and early in the third.

For the second consecutive game, Gophers forward Jaxon Nelson was sent off for a big penalty, this time for an open-ice hit on Irish forward Solag Bakich. Officials determined it was head contact, while a closer look at the repetitions seemed to indicate shoulder-to-shoulder contact.

In any case, the Irish had their best chance of the evening to equalize the game. LaFontaine had four saves in the first four minutes of the last period and the penalty expired with no damage to the scoreboard.

He was the backbone of the team this year and even last year, said Ranta, whose team-leading 13th goal of the season made it 2-0 later in the third. (Jacks) a great guy and we love to play for him. He’s just a great goalkeeper and a great guy to be around. You want to put your body in front of him and make sure nothing gets through. He deserves that.

Ranta made it almost 2-0 much earlier by beating Irish goalkeeper Dylan St. Cyr by beating the five holes in a breakaway, but the puck hit wide of the right goal post. In the closing seconds, Walker passed alone to McLaughlin on an empty net, and McLaughlin slid the puck over the goal line with less than a second left on the clock. He has scored a goal in all five regular season games he played on the Notre Dames rink.

They played very well, said Irish coach Jeff Jackson, crediting the Gophers. They looked like a team that got swept last weekend and we looked like a team that won a lot last weekend. They are too good a team to flip pucks, and I thought we had very poor puck control.

St. Cyr finished with 30 saves for the Irish (10-10-1) who broke their three-game win streak of the entire season. The series will close with an opening faceoff on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Summary of the game

Minnesota 1-0-23

Notre Dame 0-0-00

First Period 1. MIN, Sammy Walker 11 (Jackson LaCombe, Jack LaFontaine), 11:10, (pp). Penalties Ben Meyers, MIN (holding), 8:17; Jake Pivonka, UND (company), 9:33.

Second period No score. Sanctions Ryan Johnson, MIN (tripping), 3:49 PM; Jaxon Nelson – served by Mason Nevers (5 & game misconduct – head contact), 7:15 pm.

Third Period 2. Sampo Ranta 13 (Brannon McManus, Ben Brinkman), 15:35. 3. Blake McLaughlin 9 (Walker), 19:59, (and). Penalty Kicks Matt Steeves, UND (boarding), 7:00.

Shots on target MIN 10-14-933; UND 8-6-1024. Goals Jack LaFontaine, MIN (24 shots-24 saves); Dylan St. Cyr, UND (33-30). Power plays MIN 1-of-2, UND 0-of-3. Referees Brett DesRosiers, Sean Fernandez. Linesman Bill Hancock, Riley Bowles. Att. AFTER.