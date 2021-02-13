Men’s tennis begins journey to Windy City with 5-2 victory over Chicago state





Next game: at DePaul 2/13/2021 | 4:15 pm CHICAGO, Ill. – Creighton’s men’s tennis team opened its trip to Chicago on Friday-evening with a 5-2 win over Chicago State. The Bluejays will also play in DePaul on Saturday afternoon and UIC in Aurora, Illinois on Sunday before returning to Omaha. The Bluejays improved to 1-1 with Friday’s win over the Cougars. Creighton started the action by dropping only four games in the doubles. Stratton Brown and Joe Hoff claimed a 6-1 win over the top position while Mac Mease and Shin Inoue also took a 6-1 win over No. 3. Jose Oscar Diaz and Matthew Lanahan ended the first part of the game with a 6-2 victory over number 2. Mease’s doubles win marked his 100th combined singles and doubles win and became the 12th Bluejay in program history with 100 or more wins. The Bluejays took the overall dual with four straight sets of singles wins. Armando Gandini took a 6-1, 6-2 win over the number 5 position, and Oscar Diaz secured a 6-2, 6-3 win over number 3. Lanahan needed a tiebreaker in the opening set at number 2 before he took the second set with a margin of 6-4. Brown outlasted his top slot opponent with a few tiebreak wins. The senior won the first frame 7-5 in the breaker and 7-4 in the second. Joe Hoff opened the No. 6 game with a 6-3 win before narrowly losing the last two sets in tiebreakers, while Shin Inoue dropped his first frame to No. 4, bounced back for a win in the second but fell in the deciding third set. “I am proud of how we have performed today”, assistant coach Aaron Chalstrom said. “From the first point in the doubles we were ready to go and we brought good energy. We also endured tough moments in singles on all tracks. It was good to win and we are excited for two more challenging matches. Weekend . “ The Bluejays head to the Lakeshore Sport & Fitness Center Saturday afternoon for a game against BIG EAST foe DePaul at 4:15 PM Creighton 5, Chicago State 2

2/12/2021 in Chicago, Ill. Singles competition 1. Stratton Brown (CU) def. Jakov Suler (CSU) 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4) 2. Matthew Lanahan (CU) def. Jesus Perez Plaza (CSU) 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 3. Jose Oscar Diaz (CU) def. Jakub Zamorski (CSU) 6-2, 6-3 4. J. Sanchez Pradillo (CSU) def. Shin Inoue (CU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 5. Armando Gandini (CU) def. Max Sandoval (CSU) 6-1, 6-2 6. Pedro Alverez (CSU) defeats. Joe Hoff (CU) 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4) Match notes Creighton 1-1 Chicago State 0-2 Order of Arrival: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (5.3,2,1,4,6)

