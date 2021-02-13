Place to play near Baltimore, MD – Alex Table Tennis

Connect with us

Place to play near Baltimore, MD

nplarkin

Member
Subject: Place to play near Baltimore, MD
Posted: 09-29-2009 at 10:33 AM

I am looking for a place to play along the I-295 / I-95 coridoor from Fort Meade to Aberdeen Proving Grounds something close to Bel Air would be best. I hope there is something, thank you

SUNFLEX Carbon fl / Saviga / Inspirit

Armstrong 1 ply Hinoke / 999t and CJ8000 on 2.2 Cannon

ChopSmash

Super member
Posted on: 09/29/2009 at 10:29 PM

Dawei Genote S.

FH Nittaku Hammond Pro β

BH Yasaka Mark V.

Aylwardjr

Beginner
Posted: 11 hours 9 minutes ago at 2:01 pm

Hey my name is Frank, I am 31 years old and only exercise daily. I love someone to play with. I live in Harford County, MD.

Aylwardjr

Beginner
Posted: 10 hours 51 minutes ago at 2:19 PM

I live in Harford County and am looking for people to play with. I learn and practice on my own every day. Let me know if you are interested. Sorry to post twice, didn’t realize the first was thrown

Edited by Aylwardjr – 10 hours 49 minutes ago at 2:21 PM

larrytt

Silver member
Posted: 10 hours 42 minutes ago at 14:28

Originally posted by ChopSmashChopSmash wrote:

This is a REALLY old list. Club JOOLA, Hagerstown, Howard County TTc and Western Maryland TTC all closed long ago. In the Eastern Maryland area, the two best options are (and I don’t know their individual status during the pandemic except MDTTC):

Baltimore TTC

http://baltimoretabletennisclub.com/

Howard County TTC (full time, not the ones mentioned above)

Home

There is also:

Washington DC TTC (full time):

https://www.wdctt.com/

Maryland TTC (MDTTC, full-time and largest, but with limited leeway due to pandemic):

http://www.mdttc.com

Potomac TTC

http://www.pcttc.net/

-Larry Hodges

Professional table tennis coach and writer
Member, USATT Hall of Fame
USATT National & ITTF certified coach
Former Chairman, USATT Coaching Committee
www.TableTennisCoaching.com
www.MDTTC.com

Aylwardjr

Beginner
Posted: 10 hours 19 minutes ago at 2:51 PM

Thank you for the answer. Do you happen to know how or where I can find other people who want to play?

larrytt

Silver member
Posted: 8 hours 28 minutes ago at 4:42 PM

Originally posted by AylwardjrAylwardjr wrote:

Thank you for the answer. Do you happen to know how or where I can find other people who want to play?

Ask that question when you contact a club. If possible, provide an estimate of your level so they can match you with others of a similar level. Before the pandemic, it was easy at a club – they just asked you to come on competition nights.

-Larry Hodges

Professional table tennis coach and writer
Member, USATT Hall of Fame
USATT National & ITTF certified coach
Former Chairman, USATT Coaching Committee
www.TableTennisCoaching.com
www.MDTTC.com

