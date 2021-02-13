Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers looks lost to Portland Trail Blazers, 129-110, almost tumbles down Eastern Conference
PORTLAND, Oregon – The warning of a winter storm that prompted a treacherous bus ride to the Moda Center was the Cleveland Cavaliers’ least concern on Friday night.
The Cavs spoke as an awakened team after their shameful loss two nights earlier. Head coach JB Bickerstaff was expecting a different, more enthusiastic group. Not so much. Cleveland was crushed by Portland, 129-110. It’s a sixth consecutive loss, dropping the Cavs to the third worst record in the Eastern Conference.
With the Trail Blazers taking an emotional and grueling victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, the Cavs needed a quick start. Instead, they opened the game with 2-of-11 from the field. Six minutes was all it took to lose the game. The Cavs were down 22-4 in the middle of the first quarter – and were unable to recover.
It was clear that we were going through a rough patch against very good teams, said Bickerstaff. These teams come out, playoff teams hungry for every win and they know they were in this rut and they try to beat us early so as not to give us confidence. We just have to keep competing, we have to stick together and we have to figure it out.
Andre Drummond quickly dropped out after a few early post-up misses. He ended another miserable night plastered on the couch for the last 17 minutes. Drummond scored eight points on 3-of-9 shooting to go with five rebounds and two assists. The Blazers scored the Cavs by 20 points in 17 minutes with Drummond on the floor, continuing an annoying trend during this losing slip.
We need him to be the best version of himself, Bickerstaff said of Drummond. That’s up to us as coaches, that’s up to the team to help him be the best version of himself. Much of our early success was due to the way he played at both ends of the floor. We have to help him get back to that level because we need him to play that way.
Jarrett Allen, returned to a reserve role after two starts, finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Collin Sexton got an insignificant 25 points.
The division’s best defensive team ever earlier this season, Cleveland had no answers for the short-handed Blazers who played without CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic. Columbus-born Gary Trent Jr. led the way with 26 points. Carmelo Anthony shot 23 points off the bench in 20 minutes. Enes Kanter scored 21 points and got 13 rebounds. Damian Lillard added 20 points and nine assists.
The Cavs knew this road trip would be a test. They would learn a lot about themselves. They have. It’s not a good way.
Suddenly, a fun, promising start has completely disappeared. They are completely lost with a lot of soul searching before they hit rock bottom – if not already there.
Making progress
Injured reserve point guard Matthew Dellavedova, who has not played this season due to a serious concussion, worked in the teams’ practice facility on Friday afternoon. Dellavedova tweeted about the session, saying he believes the injury had more to do with his neck and can’t wait for the guys to return from the road trip.
Bickerstaff spoke to Dellavedova on Thursday.
I’m just glad he’s feeling better, Bickerstaff said. The most important thing for us is that he feels better. You think of the toll that’s taking you, not just physically but mentally, and that he’s in a better place, that’s all that matters. Work out the basketball piece no matter what it looks like, but I’m just thrilled that he’s feeling better. He’s certainly improved a lot from the conversations we’ve had. We hope this continues and the basketball piece works fine from there.
Next one
The Cavs will make their third stop on this five-game road trip when they play against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. The tip is set at 10 PM
