Medvedev wins five setter to join the Russian attack





By Nick Mulvenney MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Daniil Medvedev was forced to dig deep to repel an attacking Filip Krajinovic on Saturday, but came through 6-3 6-3 4-6 3-6 6-0 to finish his winning streak expand to 17 games and join the Russian attack in the fourth round of the Australian Open. Medvedev, who had lost the only previous encounter between the two players at Indian Wells in 2019, rushed through the first two sets, but looked seriously shocked when Krajinovic won the third and took a break in the fourth. It was the first drop set from the tournament’s fourth seed, and he forced his coach Gilles Cervara from the otherwise empty stands in Rod Laver Arena with a few vicious verbal salvos before being time-out for an injury. Krajinovic, who spent his pre-tournament quarantine practicing with world number one Novak Djokovic, was unrelenting after finding some success on Medvedev’s forehand, sending the match to a fifth set. “He played incredible, especially in the fourth set,” said Medvedev. “He raised his level.” Medvedev had never won a five-set match in six previous attempts, but a second trip to the toilets did it and he broke the Serbian 2-0 in the decider with a crackling forehand winner. The 25-year-old faced little resistance for the rest of the game from Krajinovic, who was previously beaten with a code violation for not wearing a mask at the toilet. Medvedev, who then faces American Mackenzie McDonald, did not expect any problems with his coach after their setbacks. “He said just before he left that he is sure I am going to win the match, but that he will leave me alone to calm down,” he said. “I think it was the right thing to do.” Medvedev joined fellow countryman Aslan Karatsev in the fourth round after the Russian qualifier made a direct set-up of Diego Schwartzman on Friday. Seventh seed Andrey Rublev later turned it into a trio of Russians in the last 16 with a 7-5 6-2 6-3 win over 39-year-old Spaniard Feliciano Lopez at Margaret Court Arena. Story continues “I feel good physically, I have not had long games so far and I feel fresh,” said Rublev, who will then face Casper Ruud with Medvedev lurking in the quarter-finals. Victory for Karen Khachanov over Matteo Berrettini later on Saturday would give Russia an open-era record of four men in the last 16 of a Grand Slam. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

