Ten Years, $ 3.5 Billion – Understanding the plans that run districts for a decade

Imagine you have more than $ 3.5 billion to spend in the next 10 years.

There’s a catch, of course, the decisions about what to spend it on have to be made by over 120,000 people. On the other hand, the majority of the 120,000 may not even know that the decisions are being made.

This is what Taranakis’ three district councils stand for when they grapple with ten-year plans.

They say there are only two certainties in life, death and taxes. Maybe there is a third. Putting the words counsel and plans in the same sentence is guaranteed to make people’s eyes glassy.

This is despite the fact that the decisions that councils make during this process affect everyone.

Take the equation between death and taxes. In New Plymouth, both could become more expensive if the design plan is approved.

Rates could increase by 12 percent in the first year and an average of 6.1 percent over the next nine years. For the average urban household, that’s an extra $ 231 on top of their current rate bill for the 2021/22 fiscal year.

SUPPLIED How New Plymouth District Council Spends Its Money in 2019/20.

And burial costs can be as high as $ 460 to $ 4163 for a double-depth adult burial ground. An increase in all funeral expenses is also on the map.

Nothing is certain as the plans are still in the design phase and over the next six months council members will spend hours putting things in and out until the numbers add up.

New Plymouth’s budget for the first year is about $ 254 million on a ten-year budget of about $ 3 billion.

Councils develop a 10- or long-term plan every three years. That’s because the budget for the first three years is very detailed, while the next seven years is more of an outline.

These show the big picture of the councils.

It describes how the municipality wants the neighborhood to develop, which in the case of NPDC develops a sustainable lifestyle capital.

The document provides a focus for decisions and priorities for the entire board.

It covers everything from infrastructure, pipes, roads, bridges to concerts and the Festival of Lights.

So it affects everyone, young and old. Although most young people don’t actually care, says 32-year-old New Plymouth councilor Anneka Carlson, one of Taranakis’ youngest councilors.

Absolutely, they think it’s boring. And they think, oh it won’t affect us.

SIMON O’CONNOR / Stuff Anneka Carlson, the 32-year-old New Plymouth City Councilor, says people her age should be concerned about what the City is doing as they will have to pay for it in the future.

But it does.

The waterfront is a council matter. What the CBD looks like is a matter for the council. You flush your toilet and it doesn’t come back to get you, and you turn on your faucet and get water that won’t make you sick, that’s a mystery. Six60. All performances. And something really cool, not many places in New Zealand, if any, have what we have in the Festival Of Lights.

And now if the council is debt-financing everything, the younger generation will still pay it when they are 50, 60, 70 years old, says Carlson.

We need younger people who make decisions about how that will affect us in the long run because they would eventually pay for it.

People need to think about what drives them.

If they really like sports, comment on what they think at the multi-sports center, whether the tracks and paths or walking along the waterfront.

More than $ 26 million over years one to eight has been set aside in the NPDC’s draft plan to look at the extension of the Coastal Walkway to Waitara.

And $ 39.7 million has been raised for a multi-sports center on the New Plymouth racetrack with the synthetic hockey turf planned in year three and the construction of an indoor stadium to begin in year six.

The construction of a public restroom in Lepperton, on a budget of $ 400,000, will be discussed, as will the NPDCs who plan to spend $ 1 million on electric vehicles.

But when some things are added, others are taken away or costs are increased. Admission fees to New Plymouths swimming pools are likely to increase, and for the next 10 years, $ 400,000 could be taken from the Govett Brewster Art Gallery / Len Lye Center budget each year.

But in New Plymouth, it is water that causes a lot of money to be thrown in. In addition to the upgrade for three waters, $ 248 million has been written.

The three-water network, drinking water, waste water and rainwater, consists of 1,700 kilometers of pipes.

SIMON O’CONNOR / Stuff New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom says water infrastructure will play a big part in the council’s long-term thinking.

Water, along with things like roads, isn’t something people think about much until things go wrong and New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom thinks it should be.

The role councils play is to provide an infrastructure platform on which people build businesses and livelihoods, Holdom says.

So if we do it really well and it’s really solid and reliable and you can count on it, they can forget about it and do whatever they want to do.

On the other hand, if infrastructure isn’t reliable or resilient, it supports people’s quality of life and businesses lose confidence, he says.

If we have the basics right, people can go ahead and do whatever they want to do.

Our long-term plan states that we want to fix the plumbing, we want to do a lot of work to protect our environment. We look forward to paying in advance, a major planting program is planned.

Realistically, this 10-year plan represents our district’s guide in terms of the community resources that support the quality of life people enjoy here.

And the big debates will be about the historical infrastructure covered by the spending, he says.

And to bring the core infrastructure up to standard and to finance it sustainably within the decade, most of the increases come from.

And of course there will be a big debate about water meters, since that’s not a popular idea, he says.

But reducing average water usage will save us from spending another $ 30 or $ 40 million over the next 20 or 30 years.

ANDY JACKSON / Stuff Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke expects a vigorous discussion about his council proposal to introduce water meters.

At this stage of the process, NPDC has set aside $ 14.3 million from one to three over the years for the installation of water meters, with costs starting from year four.

Stratford District Council (SDC) is considering launching water meters in the third year at a cost of $ 2.5 million.

It has not been signed or agreed, says Stratford mayor Neil Volzke.

But we believe it will be a 25 percent saving in water usage.

Stratford’s long-term plan will go to the community for consultation on March 23, and like Holdom, Volzke thinks the meters will be a bit controversial, and expects some good feedback, he says.

The other biggie in his district is the proposal to introduce a green waste and food waste collection for the district, aimed at reducing the amount of waste going to landfill.

Neither will affect rural Stratford residents, he says.

Stratford District Council has a budget of $ 369 for the 10 years, with about 40 percent, $ 51 million, to be spent in the first three years of the plan.

In addition to $ 17 million for roads, $ 6 million for water supply, and $ 3 million for a residential area, SDC is considering setting aside $ 17 million for recreational facilities, including the new water center.

Because municipalities have to find a balance between infrastructure and lifestyle.

Last year, a record number of 150,000 people attended the Festival of Lights. This year’s song hasn’t been announced yet, but there were 53 performances on two stages at Pukekura Park, including bands, roaming entertainers, pop-up gigs, and special events like laugh yoga and glow table tennis.

NPDC has allocated $ 734,000 for new Festival of Lights installations over the past 10 years to keep the displays fresh and the visitors coming in.

ANDY JACKSON / Stuff New Plymouth City Councilor Dinnie Moeahu says the long-term plan is more than just infrastructure, it’s also about social and cultural well-being.

And New Plymouth City Councilor Dinnie Moeahu is excited about the possibility of the Te Matatini Kapa Haka Festival coming to Taranaki.

NPDC is looking at it along with other attractions, he says.

It brings $ 40 to 60 million into the local economy. Last year it should have been in Auckland but was canceled due to Covid. So after 2022 there will be the option for Taranaki or Whanganui. It would be great. I get turned on when I think about it.

More than 60,000 packed in the cake tin for the Te Matatini 2019 competition in Wellington.

The plan is not just about water, infrastructure, the environment, he says.

They are the four economic, environmental, social and cultural wellbeing resources in our 10-year plan.

Tangata Whenua should be the whole 10-year plan, says Moeahu.

It is not one thing less important. They are equally important to Tangata Whenua. Water infrastructure, the multi-purpose complex, the potential to extend the walkway to Waitara, every element requires the involvement of Tangata Whenua.

The South Taranaki District Council has not yet approved its long-term plan, but the district could look at an average aggregate rate increase of about 3.99 percent over the next 10 years, with an average increase of 4.73 percent in the first year.

Some of the issues to be discussed include; implementation of the proposed environmental and sustainability strategy, development of a District Business Park and upgrades of the city center in Ptea, Waverley, Manaia, Punak and Eltham.