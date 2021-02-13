Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo calls Utah Jazz ‘best team in the West’

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo certainly didn’t like losing 129-115 to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Friday night, but he couldn’t help but admire how “simple” the game looked to them.

Most importantly, the Jazz earned its respect: Antetokounmpo said they are the “best team in the West”.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP, finished with 29 points, 15 rebounds and six assists after being held to two points in the first half – his least in any half this season.

And after witnessing the Jazz scoring four 25 points for the first time in franchise history, Antetokounmpo felt a personal connection to what was happening before his eyes.

“It just looks nice. Like when I see them play, it looks nice, it looks easy,” said Antetokounmpo. “It looks simple. They sure look like us last year, and man, when you’re at that point and playing with that confidence, you’re definitely hard to beat.”

Like Bucks last season, the Jazz (21-5) have the best record in the NBA. They’ve won 17 of their past 18 games, with that piece’s first win also against the Bucks on Jan. 8.

Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles each had 27 points and Donovan Mitchell added 26 points with eight assists and six rebounds. Jordan Clarkson went off the bench for 25 points.

Ingles said they would take a moment to celebrate the victory, but after that it would be back to normal.

Donovan Mitchell and Jazz are 17-1 in their last 18 games. “We don’t want to be the best team in February,” Mitchell said. “We want to be the best team in July.” Photo by Jeff Swinger / NBAE via Getty Images

“I don’t think we’re that happy yet,” said Ingles, who went 4-for-4 from the 3-point range.

That’s because their goals are much bigger than in the regular season, especially after last season when they blew a 3-1 lead to Denver and were eliminated in the first round.

“We don’t want to be the best team in February; we want to be the best team in July,” Mitchell said.

Being respected in the top role is still something new for Mitchell and his teammates. As leaders in Utah, Mitchell and Gobert’s paths to becoming NBA All-Stars weren’t always written in stone, and they’ve developed an underdog mentality that has been carried over to the team.

“It’s different in my four years. You look at all of us and at each individual story … [we were] underestimated, “Mitchell said.” I think we are now at a point where people are coming to us, and the way we have responded to that is very impressive. I think we can do a lot more to keep getting better, but it doesn’t hurt to be in the moment and understand that what we’re doing is pretty cool. “

The road doesn’t get much easier for Utah, with the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and back-to-back games against the LA Clippers following. Then it’s Charlotte on February 22, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers on February 24 and the Heat again on February 26.

While the focus may not be on the regular season, the Jazz know they can’t ignore it either.

However, jazz coach Quin Snyder said: “No one is grumbling about whatever we’ve done.

“Honestly, you never want to do that and it’s never appropriate unless you’re the last team left,” Snyder said. “We will keep trying to avoid that.”