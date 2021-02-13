Culture secretary visits vaccination center at Lord’s Cricket Ground





MCC welcomed Oliver Dowden to Lord’s for a tour of the vaccination center at the Home of Cricket as part of its thanks to the wider culture, media and sports sector for helping to introduce the vaccine to date. The Minister met MCC Chief Executive & Secretary Guy Lavender for the tour led by Dr Saul Kaufman, Clinical Director of St John’s Wood and Maida Vale Primary Care Network. MCC worked with local health representatives to convert a space at Lord’s where the local community can receive their vaccinations. The health campaign “Aiming to knock Covid for 6” was created to encourage vaccinations and give a special welcome to those who come to the Ground. Culture Minister Oliver Dowden’s visit is part of a wider campaign to reach those over 70 who have not been given a shot to come forward. The campaign is supported by prominent sporting legends including Sir Geoff Hurst, Roy Hodgson, Ann Jones and David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd, the in-house cricketer. Guy Lavender, MCC Chief Executive & Secretary, said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to support the NHS and our local community by opening the Ground and offering these facilities. We have not been able to offer cricket or the usual activities of our club to our members and supporters, so it is very heartening to use some of the ground in such a positive way. “ “Sport has played a tremendous role in fighting this virus, from hosting testing centers to providing food for frontline workers” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Sport has played a tremendous role in fighting this virus, from hosting testing centers to providing food for frontline workers to calling older fans at risk of loneliness. And now locations like Lord’s are helping deliver the largest and fastest vaccination program in Britain’s history. “ Dr Saul Kaufman, Clinical Director of the St John’s Wood and Maida Vale Primary Care Network, said: “We were delighted to welcome Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to the site to see firsthand the center we have created at Lord’s and the incredible work of the medical staff, volunteers and those at Lord’s. We have been able to administer a significant number of vaccines every day, all of which have contributed to the fight against this terrible virus. ” During his visit, the Culture Secretary urged anyone aged 70 and over who has not yet been vaccinated to contact the NHS via a visit www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119 to arrange an injection. Find out more

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos