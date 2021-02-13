Sports
Prep boys hockey: Superior beats Rice Lake in OT, earns berth for state
That turned out to be more than just an overplayed rock n roll anthem, it foreshadowed the boys hockey team at Superior Spartans.
The Spartans stuck to their belief as seconds tick the scoreboard in a Wisconsin Division 2 section final against Rice Lake. George Hansens fluky goal with less than 28 seconds to play forced overtime, with Carson Gotelaere winning a face-off and the match winner scoring 9 seconds into the extra period to give Superior a 3-2 win and a berth in the 38th state tournament of the schools. .
Superior (10-5) will find out on Sunday who and where it will play in the Division 2 semifinals on Thursday. The placement of the four teams will be determined that day and if Superior receives a top two seed, a semi-finals organized in Spooner.
Getting there was not easy.
The Spartans were 2-0 down to enter the third period. Anyway, in a season where COVID-19 nearly cost them a playoff berth, Superiors’ game against Duluth Denfeld was stopped just before it started due to a positive coronavirus test for a Denfeld player and could have forced the Spartans to do crazier things quarantine.
Robert Powell (36) of Superior tries to make a shot at Rice Lake goalkeeper Griffin Van Gilder (1) in the first period of the Sectional Championship in Rice Lake on Friday evening. Superior won the game 3-2 in extra time. (Jed Carlson / [email protected])
We knew we were coming (in the third), we had them exactly where we wanted them. A two-goal lead is the worst lead in hockey, said Gotelaere, a second forward. We were calm. We knew we were better and had better odds and better photos. We beat them everywhere.
That calm demeanor permeated the Spartans locker room.
We had to stay calm, said Jason Kalin, Spartan coach. It was a matter of going out and executing and not worrying about losing. I hate to come from behind, but I love to win.
Junior forward Kell Piggott cut the gap in half at 5:41 to the third when he jumped into the slot on a loose puck and shot a shot past goalkeeper Griffin Van Gilder.
Still, the draw of goalkeeper Jamin Durfee was necessary for a sixth striker before the Spartans equalized.
Superior goalkeeper Jamin Durfee (30) stops a shot in the second period of the Sectional Championship in Rice Lake on Friday evening. Superior won the game 3-2 in extra time. (Jed Carlson / [email protected])
The Spartans controlled a face-off in the Warriors ending and Hansen fired a shot on target that appeared to deflect in front of Van Gilders’ glove, over his shoulder and into the net.
We thought: could this be the whole year that works? Kalin said. (Hansen) put it on the net and got the puck luck.
Hansen wasn’t even sure he should have gotten his third goal of the season.
I don’t even know if I scored it, there were great tips for the net, he said. I thank my boys. I didn’t do anything, they all were.
As often happens in extra playoff games, the winner was scored in the first minute.
After an early confrontation in the Warriors ending, the puck ended up behind a Rice Lake defender and Gotelaere jumped to score his fourth goal this season.
That’s how we won (the state title) in 2005, with the first team in overtime, said Kalin, who coached that with future NHLer and current assistant coach Mike Sislo on it. That’s the mindset we want the guys to put an end to. We feel blessed to move on.
The Superior Spartans will be holding up their Sectional Championship plaque in Rice Lake on Friday night. Superior won the game 3-2 in extra time. (Jed Carlson / [email protected])
It was all about that never-say-that attitude for the Spartans, anchored in the lyrics sung by Steve Perry.
We entered the locker room (before the third period) and talked about it in there and were ready to come out, Hansen said. We knew we could win in this game, and we did.
Better 0-0-2-13
Rice lake 0-2-0-02
First period No score.
Second Period 1. RL, Tristan Scheurer (Teagan Scheurer, Adam Timm), 1:40; 2. RL, Teagan Scheurer (Timm, Cole Fenske), 9:06 (pp).
Third Period 3. S, Kell Piggott, 5:41; 4. S, George Hansen, 16:32.
Overtime 5. S, Carson Gotelaere, 0:09.
Goals Jamin Durfee, S; Griffin Van Gilder, RL.
