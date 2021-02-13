When, Where to Watch PAK vs SA Stream Live Cricket Match on SonyLIV App, Jio TV Sony Sports





Live Cricket Streaming Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I Online In another exciting battle with limited overs, Pakistan and South Africa will face off at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. South Africa, ruining the narrow three-run loss in the opening T20I against Pakistan, will be desperate to make up when they clash again in the second match. Despite being a new squad led by Henrich Klassen, the Proteas have the potential to take on a team of Pakistani caliber. They showed exactly that when they fought back courageously in the first match and almost won. Also Read – PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Game Tips for today’s Pakistan vs South Africa game at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 6:30 am IST Feb 13, Saturday For Pakistan, all eyes will be on Mohammad Rizwan. He hit a brilliant 104 * in the opener, a knock that defined Pakistan’s innings and ultimately proved the difference between the games. The rest of their batting line-up crumbled, however. They enjoyed greater success with ball spinners Usman Qadir and Mohammad Nawaz conceding only 42 runs between them for two wickets. Their pace bowlers were expensive, and the hosts could consider giving Hasan Ali a match to help them pursue an untouchable lead.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pakistan’s 2nd T20I vs South Africa from Lahore. Also Read – PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Predictions 1st T20I: Set up your captain and deputy captain for today’s 2021 game between Pakistan and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 6:30 pm IST 11 Feb Thursday Pakistan vs South Africa T20 Live Stream Cricket When is the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and South Africa? The 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and South Africa will take place on Friday February 13th. Also Read – Details Live Streaming Cricket Pakistan vs South Africa 2021, 1st T20I: How to Live Stream, Watch on TV and Follow a Match Online What are the timing of the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and South Africa? The 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and South Africa starts at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:00 pm IST. Where will the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and South Africa be played? The 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Which TV channel is broadcasting the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and South Africa? The 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and South Africa will be broadcast on Sony Ten in India. Where can you watch live streaming of the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and South Africa? The live streaming of the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and South Africa will be available on SonyLIV app, Jio TV and JIO TV app. What are the predicted XIs for the 2nd T20I match between Pakistan and South Africa? Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf. South Africa: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Jacques Snyman, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk / C), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi. PAK vs SA SQUADS Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain , Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Aamer Yamin, Danish Aziz, Zahid Mahmood. South Africa: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Jacques Snyman, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk / C), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Glenton Stuurman , Okuhle Cele, Ryan Rickelton, Nandre Burger.







