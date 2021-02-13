Johnny Manziel returns, joins Fan Controlled Football League





Johnny Manziel will enter the field in the FCF on Saturday. (AP / Wade Payne) Johnny Football is back. Kind of. Manziel, the former winner of the Heisman Trophy, is expected to start with the Zappers on Saturday the Fan Controlled Football League a new custom football league where fans are in control. A big reason I’m here is that I’m a little bored, said Manziel, via USA TodayI play golf five days a week, hanging out with my boys and playing cards and running around Scottsdale and had a great time with a great group of friends I got up there. But I don’t really have a schedule unless I make one, and I haven’t really made one. What is the FCF and will Manziel use it to return to the NFL? The FCF is a four-team competition in which players compete in a one-hour 7v7 match on a 50 yard field. Fans can choose the lineups and call in plays while watching Twitch in real time. Manziel is by far the biggest name in the competition. But the former Texas A&M star is not trying to use FCF as a springboard to get back into the NFL. Not even close. This isn’t me trying to be a comeback, sort of a redemption-style tour for me to go back and play more soccer in the future, Manziel said, via USA TodayAfter playing here I probably won’t pick up a football for another year, two or maybe even longer. This is just an opportunity I was given to hang out with a bunch of good guys who I feel like they can make good business relationships with and have a lot of fun doing it. “ Manziel played for two seasons with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015, although he played in only 14 games and started in eight. He was removed from the team for weeks after a domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend. The 28-year-old then had stints in the Canadian Football League and briefly in the Alliance of American Football before closing. While the FCF still has a long way to go to actually succeed, every new football league has failed in recent years, for various reasons Manziel is just trying to have fun with it. Story continues Even if I got the chance to go back to the NFL I don’t think I’d take it, he said, via USA Today“I don’t think this is my path. I don’t think it’s intended. I think there are a million other ways and things I can do in life. “I’ve been good as a footballer in the past. I want to be good at something else in life, and I’ve tried to be patient and not force things like in the past and just let life come to me. will pop up in my life that I know I will love the way I loved football at some point. “For a while I didn’t like to wake up and play soccer anymore. I didn’t like the grind and going to work to do the whole thing anymore. I fell in love with it. So I think there was something in it. my life will come.life is moving forward i don’t know exactly what it looks like or what it is but over time it will pop up and i will have that light bulb moment again. More from Yahoo Sports:

