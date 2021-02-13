Australian Open: Day 7 with Serena, other Slam winners | Pro Tennis





MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) A brief look at the Australian Open: LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY Serena Williams continues her quest for a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title when she plays No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round. Williams’s last Grand Slam title came at the 2017 Australian Open, her seventh championship at Melbourne Park. She’s not the only woman with big trophies at home to hit the road on Sunday. Garbie Muguruza, winner of the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017, faces Naomi Osaka, whose three Slam titles are the 2019 Australian Open. Reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek meets two-time great champion Simona Halep. In the men, eight-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is scheduled to play against Milos Raonic in the evening, but Djokovic injured a side muscle on Friday in his five-set victory over American Taylor Fritz. US Open champion Dominic Thiem takes on Grigor Dimitrov, while 20-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who is making his Grand Slam singles debut. Alexander Zverev, who lost to Thiem in the US Open final last year, will play against Dusan Lajovic to complete the fourth-round matches in the top half of the men’s draw. SUNDAY FORECAST Mostly sunny, maximum 21 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit) THE WEATHER OF SATUDAY Mostly sunny, high of 21 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit). THE MAIN RESULTS OF SATURDAY Third round ladies: No. 5 Elina Svitolina defeated No. 26 Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-0; No. 18 Elise Mertens defeated No. 11 Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-1; No. 22 Jennifer Brady defeated Kaja Juvan 6-1, 6-3; No. 25 Karolina Muchova defeated No. 6 Karolina Pliskova 7-5. 7-5; No. 28 Donna Vekic defeated Kaia Kanepi 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4; Jessica Pegula defeated Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-1. Third round men: No. 4 Daniil Medvedev defeated No. 28 Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0; No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-1, 6-1; No. 7 Andrey Rublev defeated Feliciano Lopez 7-5, 6-2, 6-3; No. 24 Casper Ruud defeated Radu Albot 6-1, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4; Mackenzie McDonald defeated Lloyd Harris 7-6 (7), 6-1, 6-4. STAT OF THE DAY 17 consecutive games won by Medvedev. QUOTE OF THE DAY It was certainly a bit disturbing I would say. Sad in some ways. Svitolina on playing without spectators due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sport Good luck! An email has been sent with a link to confirm your subscription to the list. Wrong! There was an error processing your request.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos