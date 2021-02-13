Syracuse basketball a double-digit favorite over Boston College (see point spread)





Syracuse, NY The Syracuse men’s basketball team is a two-digit favorite over Boston College today. Syracuse (11-6 overall, 5-5 in the ACC) has 11.5 points over BC (3-12 overall, 1-8) for Saturday’s game in the Carrier Dome, according to Vegas InsiderThe point spread opened on Friday afternoon at 1 pm and decreased slightly on Saturday morning; the over / under is 149.5 points. SU comes off his second road win of the season, a 77-68 fight in the state of North Carolina on Tuesday, and is 9-1 at home this season. The victory on the other road from Oranges was a 101-63 eruption of Boston College on December 12. BC has won only one ACC game, against Miami on January 12, and has played (and lost) only three games since then due to a Covid-19 shutdown. The Eagles have played their last two games with only six exchange players available, and can be shortened the same way on Saturday. GAME INFO WHO: Boston College in Syracuse Basketball When: Saturday, February 13, 2021 True: Carrier Dome at Syracuse University Time: 14.00 hours TV: ACC network Streaming: ACCN can be streamed live fuboTV Sling Hulu + Live TV and other live TV services. If you have a cable plan that includes ACCN, you can watch it for free online or via tablets, mobile devices and streaming devices ESPN.com/watch or the ESPN app. You need the online credentials from your cable or satellite provider to access the free stream. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL Holy snap, I’m really loud: being in Carrier Dome for basketball games was strange Ax: Local fans are ready to sing Take Me Back to the Ballgame Free throws in Syracuse used to be scary. Now Orange has 2 of the best ACCs (stat leaderboard) IMG coach on Syracuse basketball recruit Benny Williams: He got a shot at a special future

