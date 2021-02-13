Australian Open 2021 tennis, night 6 live, live scores, updates, order of play, schedule, results, Ash Barty, injury, Alex de Minaur, Fabio Fognini, latest news

Alex de Minaur has been bundled out of the Australian Open by enigmatic talent Fabio Fognini, who will likely face Rafael Nadal for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, Ash Barty booked her spot in the fourth round with a comfortable victory over in-form opponent Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Follow day six of the Australian Open in our live blog below, including live scores and the order of play at the bottom of the article.

Watch over 40 live ATP Tour tournaments, 40 live WTA Tour tournaments and every ATP + WTA Finals match live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming right away>

Nick’s tweener punches opponents 0:34

DEMON DONE WHEN FOGNINI OFFERS THE FOURTH ROUND

Fabio Fognini has defeated Alex de Minaur, putting the Australian in a three-set all-out victory (6-4 6-3 6-4) against Rafael Nadal in the fourth round.

The Minaur, who was in excellent shape to start the season, signed in as a favorite despite being lower-placed (21) than Fognini (16), who he will face for the first time.

While questions arise about Fognini’s fitness after a five-set marathon win in the third round, the Italian was fantastic from the start of the match, hitting the ball as cleanly and consistently as he has for a while .

The Minaur, who had to withdraw from last year’s event with an injury, has yet to make the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

This level of Fognini. It’s one of those days. – Jos Morgado (@josemorgado) February 13, 2021

The Minaur DFs make the escape away at the start of the third. There’s only so much you can do when Fognini is in this form and you have a basic counterpunch game, but still feel like the Minaur could lift and make Fognini work a little harder for this. Fair? – The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) February 13, 2021

Although Fognini broke and had a chance to serve for the first set, a shoddy service game helped the Minaur break and level the match again.

However, it was Fognini who took advantage of his second set point to break the Minaur’s serve once again and seal the opener.

Despite his marathon five-setter, Fogninis’ level did not drop in the second set when he broke the Minaur again and served the set 6-3 to put the Aussie on the ropes.

Fognini’s hitting the ball remained clear in the third set and the Minaur simply couldn’t work his way back into the set after being broken.

BARTY BROKEN, RECOVERING TO START THIRD ROUND MATCH

Ash Barty is through to the fourth round of the Australian Open, beating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-4 to secure her place in the second week.

Alexandrova was in good shape to start 2021, beating Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek in the run-up to her Australian Open campaign, in which she had not lost a set.

Barty’s path to the Australian Open final is even more open than when the draw was announced, with only one other top-10 seed (Elina Svitolina) remaining on the path to the final.

Alexandrova broke the serve to open the game, while Barty again wore heavy tires around her left leg.

While Alexandrova was able to consolidate the hiatus, her next service game saw Barty pounce and level the proceedings.

It was all Barty from then on, with the Channel Nine commentary team noting that her slice backhand had scared Alexandrova before the Aussie took the first set 6-2 in a surgical dismantling.

Alexandrova broke Barty early in the second set and seemed to gain some momentum, but just like in the first set, Barty quickly broke back to reaffirm dominance.

With the 29th seed serving at 4-5 in the second set, Barty broke service once again to seal the win.

It was strange. Something I’ve never experienced before, Barty said about playing without spectators. I didn’t want it to affect my game.

I like to hear the sound of the ball. Made it like practice.

In the fourth round, Shell takes on American Shelby Rogers, who defeated 21st seed Anett Kontaveit in two sets.

KOKKINAKIS, KYRGIOS COMBINE IN AUS OPEN BOD

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis won through to the second round of the Australian Open men’s doubles, defeating Lloyd Harris and Julian Knowle 6-2 6-4.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis looked over the moon together and didn’t need a crowd to enjoy themselves.

The pair were a wild card entry into the event and will face Wesley Koolhof and Lukasz Kubot in the second round.

Both Kyrgios and Kokkinakis were in good spirits throughout the match, despite heavy losses of five sets to end their singles campaigns, with the pair laughing between points and taking some daring shots during the win.

We just wanted to play. Hopefully it was for some fans, but there wasn’t today, but that’s okay, Kokkinakis said after the game.

It’s more just about having fun and enjoying each other’s company, so we always jump on it.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN NIGHT 2021 6

PLAYFUL FRIDAY 12 FEBRUARY

Play starts at 11 a.m. AEDT unless otherwise noted

Rod Laver Arena

Karolina Muchova (CZE) [25] in Karolina Pliskova (CZE) [6] 7-5 7-5

Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [4] def Filip Krajinovic (SRB) [28] 6-3 6-3 4-6 1-6 6-0

Elise Mertens (BEL) [18] def Belinda Bencic (SUI) [11] 6-2 6-1

From 7 pm

Shelby Rogers (USA) def. Anett Kontaveit (EST) [21] 6-4 6-3

Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Rafael Nadal [2]

Margaret Court Arena

Elina Svitolina (UKR) [5] def Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) [26] 6-4 6-0

Donna Vekic (CRO) [28] beats Kaia Kanepi (EST) 5-7 7-6 (7-2) 6-4

Andrey Rublev (RUS) [7] defeats Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 7-5 6-2 6-3

From 7 pm

Ash Barty (AUS) [1] def Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) [29] 6-2 6-4

Fabio Fognini (ITA) [16] def Alex de Minaur (AUS) [21] 6-4 6-3 6-4

John Cain Arena

From 12 noon

Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 6-2 6-1

Jennifer Brady (USA) [22] against Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6-1 6-3

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] beats Mikael Ymer (SWE) 6-4 6-1 6-1

Not before 5 pm

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [9] Karen Khachanov (RUS) [19] 7-6 7-6 7-6

Follow the Australian Open in our live blog below!

If you can’t see the blog, tap here.