Century / JM girls hockey is a happy fusion

In the annals, there have been some troubled times when the Panthers were nowhere near competitors.

That scrambling started when the girls’ hockey cooperative that existed between Century and John Marshall was dissolved after the 2005-06 season.

Century’s aftermath was an immediate freefall. With the team suddenly littered with hockey beginners, kids who could barely skate, and simply being recruited to play so that Century could have a complete roster, the Panthers won three games in four seasons.

I remember watching games when Century was about to go 100-0 out of range, Aney said. It was a bunch of rags.

John Marshall had a similar experience after an 11-year co-op with Lourdes ended after the 2016-17 season. Together, JM / Lourdes had not had a single losing season in seven consecutive years, including a high water point of 22-4 in 2016-17.

But in the seasons he went it alone after that, JM went a combined 19-59.

Centurys’ solo act of the past five years had also hit hard times, the Panthers 29-94-2 during that period.

The same desperate story had hit both programs, neither able to handle anything other than a varsity, and both varsities were consistently losing and exhausted.

It was hard to have a quick workout (with so few players), said John Marshalls Greta Freed, one of the 10 JM players from a year ago who are now part of the Century / JM co-op and one of the three captains on this team. And in competitions we were completely tired because we were skating one double team after another.

Aney wonders if players like Freed would be on the ice right now if the co-op hadn’t happened.

I’m not sure JM would have had enough players to line up a team, Aney said.

But Freed is on the ice, doing it as a Century / John Marshall team member, and discovers that mixing with former enemy players isn’t difficult at all.

Merging has been pretty easy, Freed said. Everyone has been so acceptable and kind. It has been a very hospitable environment.

Another plus of the merger is that Freed rarely runs out of breath. Those days of double shifts, they’re over.

Century / JM has a 21 player varsity roster. That makes for three happy and competitive lines that each keep playing in turn.

It was a revelation for team members from both schools to play hockey in a program that really has numbers.

That was true even for Katherine Wheeler, a JM senior who has been relegated to playing on the Century / JM junior varsity after years of playing for JM’s exhausted varsity.

Wheeler doesn’t see it as a relegation, but as an opportunity. This, she says, is hockey the way it should be in high school.

Now we are able to have a varsity and a JV, Wheeler said. This is a much better learning environment for the younger girls, rather than throwing a bunch of seventh and eighth graders on the varsity. This way they can play and learn on the junior varsity, so they can eventually play on the varsity.

As for her role as the JV’s elder statesman, Wheeler has embraced it.

I can help (the young players) so they can get better, Wheeler said. This isn’t about me, it’s about the (program). I want to help and grow these young players, and I want them to feel part of the team. They can come to me and learn things.

Katherine Thorvilson, like Freed, is a Captain of the Century / John Marshall varsity. The Century senior also had a season of exhaustion a year ago, doing it with a Panthers team finishing 3-21 overall.

Not only have JM’s contributions here helped with the program numbers, but Thorvilson says those Rockets players have directly added an oomph to the team with their attitudes.

They showed a hungry couple who were willing to work. Thorvilson specifically points to the energetic Freed as the leader there.

Greta has made our practices very intensive, Thorvilson said. She is so full of energy and pushes everyone to do great things.

Those great things haven’t fully revealed in the win-lose record, although Century / JM has been competitive. It’s 3-6 overall after a win over Mankato West on Thursday, and it put up a serious fight in three of those losses.

In turn, Aney doesn’t emphasize winning and losing. His goal is to see children playing and with happy faces. As head of Century / John Marshall coach at the varsity and JV levels, Aney is witnessing that at a whole new level this season.

He couldn’t be more satisfied.

It was great to get the grades we should have, Aney said. Otherwise, some of these girls would go two or three years with no real (varsity) playtime. Now, with a JV schedule and the numbers we do, everyone plays three bouts of hockey every time we have a game. Gaining that experience and getting the chance to test your skills is super important.