Where you can watch live streaming





Nationals help top Indian players prepare for four international events in March in Doha. Watch the Senior National Table Tennis Championships live.

Indian 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championships kicks off at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana, from February 14, 2021. The tournament will run until February 23. Originally scheduled to be held in Sonepat from February 18, the event was brought forward and the venue changed to the Indian table tennis players travel to Doha well in advance for four major international tournaments. The WTT Contender (March 3-6), WTT Star Contender (March 8-13), World Singles Qualifier (March 14-17) and Asian Olympics Qualifiers (March 18-20) will be held in immediate succession. after the nationals. Qualifiers for the WTT Contender start on February 28. All top Indian TT players including Achanta Sharath Kamal Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra, will attend the national teams as part of their preparation to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. However, due to COVID-19, only singles events are held this year to keep contact between the players to a minimum. All players are expected to report to the venue on February 13, where they will undergo COVID testing. Their participation depends on the results of the tests. In men’s singles the list of participants contains a total of 198 players. It includes nine-time record champion Achanta Sharath Kamal, who is the top ranked Indian table tennis player (world champion No. 32). He will face tough competition in Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (world number 37) and veteran Anthony Amalraj (World No. 99). Anthony Amalraj is a two-time former national champion, but G Sathiyan, a three-time finalist, is hoping to end his drought at the national level. World number 73 Harmeet Desaiwill meanwhile be the defending champion who won the last edition last February. Last year’s finalist Manav Thakkar and Maharashtras Sanil Shetty will be the other big names to watch out for. The women’s single event also has a full roster with 162 participants on the list of participants. Worldwide No. 63 Manika Batra, currently the top ranked Indian women’s singles paddler, will be the big draw. Manika Batras’ only title for singles came in 2016 at the 77th edition of the tournament in Hyderabad. Last year’s champion Sutirtha Mukherjee, who represents Haryana, will meanwhile try to keep her title on home ground. Archana Kamath, winner of the 80th nationals, and Madhurika patkar will be the other contenders. 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championship schedule The women’s singles of the 82nd National Table Tennis Championships will begin on February 15, 2021, while the men’s singles will start on February 19. Where can you stream the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championship of Indias live: Live streaming of the Senior National Table Tennis Championships will be available on the MobiSportz app and the YouTube channel. The event is not broadcast on TV channels in India.

