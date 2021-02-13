3 trades that would bring John Collins to the Houston Rockets





The NBA trade deadline is just over a month away, but the Houston Rockets and other teams are already evaluating their current rosters. The Rockets are a team in a weird situation. They are currently out of the playoffs, but still close enough to believe they have a chance to make it and not far enough from a top-four seed to consider big changes. With players such as Victor Oladipo and PJ Tucker In the last year of their deals, a transaction involving one or both of them becomes increasingly likely with the current state of the team. Even if the team fights for a playoff spot and decides not to take it this year, trading both players can still earn an upgrade, especially in the case of Oladipos, who is still considered an above-average player in the league . When Oladipo was traded to Houston, both sides acknowledged that it would be a test run for the first few weeks to see if it would be both party-friendly for basketball. As the trading deadline approaches next month, the Rockets should be ready when the next under-the-radar star becomes available, and it may be time to look at those trading opportunities now. If John Collins is available, the Rockets must be aggressive The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for the fourth-year big man from Wake Forrest, John CollinsThe Houston Rockets are still evaluating their own roster, and a player like Collins, who is only 23, would be a perfect fit alongside their own rising star, Christian Wood. According to the cleaning of the glass, the Hawks are 12.6 points worse on defense when Collins is not on the ground. That figure is in the 97th percentile and shows the tremendous improvement Collins has made in defense since last year. Not only is Collins a defensive stable quarter, he shoots over 40 percent from a 3-point range and has the ability to score on the post. With its 3-point range, it would open the floor for Wood and the other Rockets. However, with the Hawks, Collins’ score has dropped as Clint Capela hid the paint due to his inability to score from the outside. With the Rockets that wouldn’t be a problem, as Wood is almost as good from 3-point range as Collins. John Collins would be a perfect long-term building block for the Rockets to pair with Christian Wood. Here are three trades that could bring John Collins to the Houston Rockets.

