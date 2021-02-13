PICS: India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1

Images from Day 1 of the second test between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates after reaching 150 on Saturday, Day 1 of the second test against England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. Photo: BCCI

Rohit Sharma’s seventh Test century rallied India after a collapse of the highest order and helped them complete Day 1 in the second Test against England on Saturday at 300 for 6, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

With 86-3 in the morning session, India appeared to have wasted every opportunity to put themselves in a strong position on a pitch where runs will be harder to find as the game goes on, before Rohit dragged them back into the game. by destroying 161 and forming a vital partnership with Ajinkya Rahane (67).

At the end of the match on Day 1, Rishabh Pant was unbeaten at 33 in the company of debutant Axar Patel (5).

IMAGE: The England players celebrate Rohit Sharma’s wicket. Photo: BCCI

Just as it looked like India would take the credit in the third session, Jack Leach gave England the much-needed breakthrough with Rohit’s big wicket.

The opener haughtily hit the ball straight into Moeen’s hands with a deep square leg and was killed after a brilliant innings of 161 from 231 balls, including 18 fours and two sixes.

Rohit had collected India in a score of 162 points for the fourth wicket with Rahane.

It was a current wicket for England as the Mumbai batsman threatened to push India to a massive first innings total.

Moeen then skipped in the next with Rahane’s wicket, who went for the sweep, but missed it completely and was bowled for 67.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after scoring 50. Photo: BCCI

India was reduced to 249/5 in the 76th.

Joe Root then struck at the end of the day at the end of the day with Ravichandran Ashwin’s wicket, causing him to be caught short-legged by Pope on an inner rim.

Ashwin broke off the track and tried to defend it, but only managed to close it off an inside edge and offer a simple catch to Pope.

Session 1:

IMAGE: India opener Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring 50 in the morning session. Photo: BCCI

A beautiful half century of Rohit Sharma stood out at dusk during the morning session when India was cut to 106 for 3 in 26 overs at lunchtime.

The opener hit 13 bounds and one six before entering the break unbeaten on 80 of 78 balls, following the fall of opener Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli.

He joined him during the break was Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane, on 5.

IMAGE: Ollie Stone gets a high-five from his England teammates after firing Shubman Gill. Photo: BCCI

Pujara, who scored a 58-ball 21, and Rohit were involved in an 85-run partnership for the second wicket after leaving Gill (0).

Kohli has also not opened his account.

Ollie Stone, who played in his second Test, was not brought into the attack until the second over of the game and needed only three deliveries to give England the early breakthrough.

IMAGE: Jack Leach is congratulated by his English teammates after firing Cheteshwar Pujara Photo: BCCI

Gill defended the first two deliveries before shaking his arms to the next. The young opener failed to deliver and was beaten in line. After talking to Rohit, his partner, he decided not to review it.

A wicketmaid for Stone gave England the perfect start.

Shortly after Rohit completed his 50 from just 47 balls, Leach gave England their second success of the morning, with Pujara’s wicket (21) over in the 21st.

The spinner got the ball sharply off the cloud of dust and Pujara, who appeared to be defending, played inside the line, shoved and was caught slipping by Ben Stokes.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is bewitched by Moeen Ali. Photo: BCCI

Then came Virat Kohli’s big one. The India captain was back in the locker room without scoring after just five deliveries.

Moeen Ali produced a beauty to get the star batsman bowling for a duck.

Kohli went against Moeen to hit the spin on the winger, but was defeated by the sharp, spinning delivery.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma plays the sweepshot. Photo: BCCI

Two wickets in the space of seven deliveries and India were cut to 86 for 3 in the 22nd over.

Rohit, however, mixed caution with aggression to help India through lunch without further difficulty.

The Mumbai batsman looked comfortable against the pace and was spinning on a track already adding to the spin.

Moeen (1/32), Stone (1/14) and Leach (1/23) each took a wicket for England.

India made three changes to its eleven. Axar Patel, an all-rounder with his left arm, got his Test debut while pacer Jasprit Bumrah rested.

The in-form Mohammed Siraj returned to the side, as did left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who replaced Washington Sundar. Yadav plays his first game in two years.

Session 2:

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma waves to the stands after completing his post-lunch century. Photo: BCCI

Rohit Sharma led a strong recovery when India won the honor in the second session on Day 1.

The Mumbai opener was unbeaten at 132 of 178 balls with Ajinkya Rahane hitting 36 of 80 balls.

After losing three wickets in the morning session, Rohit and Rahane made sure there was no further damage, keeping England’s bowlers at bay as they scored 83 points from 28 overs in the post-lunch session.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma celebrate a four in their partnership. Photo: BCCI

Rohit, who used the sweep shot to good effect against the spinners, grew in confidence and read the pace and spin of the English bowlers well to maintain his excellent record in home tests.

He reached his seventh century in Test cricket by fining Moeen Ali on the leg side for two runs.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane bats after lunch on Day 1. Photo: BCCI

Later, he and Rahane, who grew in confidence as the court seemed to relax, raised a 100-run score for the fourth wicket of 180 balls to give the home side command.

Rahane had five fours in his unbeaten 37 of 88 balls as he entered the tea break.