Washington Football Team 7-round mock draft: Rolling with Taylor Heinicke

The Washington Football Team mock draft mania continues today.

Last time, the Washington Football Team traded number 7 to claim their franchise quarterback. This time, we’re not cutting corners on the way to the exact opposite extreme. What if Washington goes back from No. 19, acquires more choices, and instead builds a team around what they already have at quarterback?

For this method, we need to make a few assumptions for maximum enjoyment. First, let’s assume the Washington Football Team draws a quarterback just good enough to pass an early quarterback in 2021. Not a starter by any means, but someone who helps facilitate a fight with Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. Someone like Mitchell Trubisky, Jacoby Brissett or Andy Dalton.

Getting into the draft with a deep but troubled quarterback group would give Washington some flexibility. More importantly, it would give them the opportunity to keep building their young core and wait until 2022 to add their franchise quarterback, if none of the veteran options prove they are the answer.

That’s the main assumption to be made here, but after that it can drive you crazy. Perhaps Taylor Heinicke will win the quarterback battle and become Washington’s longtime starter, falling on the right side of the Matt Flynn-Kurt Warner spectrum. Perhaps Kyle Allen is following his relative Josh Allen’s name to the modern annals of greatness. Maybe they’ll sign Joe Flacco and he’ll finally become elite (just kidding, we’ve got to draw the line somewhere).

There are tons of possible outcomes for the Washington Football Team quarterback situation in 2021, so don’t feel limited. After all, it is your imagination. And with these selections that imagination should be able to flourish freely. If Washington theoretically gets into another battle with Heinicke, how can they make the team around him better?