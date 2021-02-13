Wilmington’s forgotten black tennis champion

For at least a day, Nathaniel Jackson attained a greatness that had been denied him.

So the story goes, that’s the day Jackson, a black singles and doubles champion in the 1930s on the American Tennis Association’s segregated circuit, defeated white British tennis grandfather Fred Perry, who won Wimbledon three years in a row between 1934 and 1936. (Perry would be the last Briton to win Wimbledon to Andy Murray in 2013.)

The legendary but little-known practice match took place on the legendary field in 1406 Orange St., home to today’s One Love Tennis program, where Wilmington physician and civil rights activist Hubert Eaton Sr., an outstanding tennis player in his own right, helped out in the late years. To train the great Althea Gibson in the 1940s and early 1950s.

Gibson would of course win two Wimbledon titles himself, as well as French and US Open crowns, and was the first black player to win a Grand Slam tennis championship.

As for the game between Jackson and Perry, very little is known about how it went that day at the Orange Street court. There are more questions than answers. How did the competition come about? In what year did it happen? How informal or competitive was it?

But Lenny Simpson, who calls Nathaniel Jackson “my coach and mentor” and now runs the One Love Tennis program at 1406 Orange St., refuses to forget the story or Jackson’s contributions to tennis.

“He’s like everyone’s forgotten plug,” Simpson said. “No one has heard of Nat Jackson, except the people who played with him and knew how great he was.”

“It hurts you for him,” Simpson added. “He’s a footnote. He was ‘just’ the national ATA champion. And he never had the chance to play against the best in the world and show them he was as good as them.”

At least until Jackson was up against Fred Perry. Born in 1948, Simpson began learning tennis from Jackson, a neighbor when he was 5, says the match must have taken place in the late 1950s or maybe even 1960s, as he remembers hearing about it as a child.

At least Jackson and Perry would have been in their late forties, and Perry may have been over 50. No doubt past their prime numbers, but once a champion, always a champion.

There is no video footage, no photos of the match itself, although One Love does have an undated photo of Jackson, Perry and Eaton standing together wearing tennis clothes.

Today’s newspapers in Wilmington barely mentioned Althea Gibson’s performance and the connection with Wilmington, if at all. Given the times, Perry’s visit to the port city to play at Eaton’s home, known as “the black country club,” would likely go unmentioned.

Perry moved to the United States and became a US citizen after turning professional, perhaps disapproved of by a British audience who at the time looked down on amateur champions turning proGrowing up in a working-class family in Northern England, Perry was extremely class-conscious and a champion of social causes.

A former Wimbledon champion who always returned for the London tournament even after becoming a US citizen, Simpson said Perry befriended Gibson, who helped arrange his visit to the Orange Street court.

As blurry as the details might be, one thing is for sure: Nathaniel Jackson was no slouch.

He was the best of all. This man was incredible, ”said Simpson. “He beat Althea, it didn’t matter. But because of the color of his skin, he never got a chance to play on the USLTA (United States Lawn Tennis Association) circuit.”

Born in Laurinburg (on US 74 between Whiteville and Charlotte), Jackson grew up playing tennis with his brother Franklin, with whom he would form a formidable doubles partnership. They were inducted into the Black Tennis Hall of Fame, recognizing them as ‘pioneers’ in 2019.

After Nathaniel won the ATA Junior Men’s Championship in 1929 and 1930, he and Franklin were ATA National Doubles Champions in 1931, 1933, 1934, 1935, 1936 and 1938. After losing the men’s final in 1933, Nathaniel won the ATA national men’s singles championship in 1934. Franklin succeeded his brother as ATA national men’s singles champion in 1935 and 1938.

As a player, Simpson said, Jackson was “just tenacious … He was a pack player. He had all shots, all shots making, a master of the art of ‘chipping and charging’, an approach that has fallen out of favor in an era of big services and hi-tech rackets.

“He could rally from baseline,” Simpson said. “He was a boisterous player.”

By the late 1940s, probably through his friendship with Eaton, who won the ATA Junior Championship in 1933, Jackson had moved to Wilmington, where he was one of the city’s first Black Mail carriers.

Jackson has a daughter, Natalie Jackson Royster, who lives in Virginia, but she was unavailable to comment on this story.

To hear Simpson tell it, he might never have started playing tennis if it weren’t for Jackson.

“The reason I started playing tennis was because of Coca-Cola,” he said. ‘I had no idea about tennis. But I would see Mr. Jackson coming down the sidewalk in front of my mom and dad’s house with a Coca-Cola in his hand. You could put your watch on it. I wanted to know where he was. got that Coca-Cola. One day I finally got the courage to say, “Mr. Jackson, where did you get that Coca-Cola?” ‘

As it turned out, Jackson got the Coke from Eaton. With the permission of Simpson’s parents, he took the little boy there one day, and introduced Simpson not only to the Eatons but also to Althea Gibson. As a high school student and young adult, she split time between Orange Street and Virginia, where she teamed up with Dr. Robert Walter Johnson – a friend and associate of Eaton’s – and his American Tennis Association Junior Development Team, who drew the top. Black players in the country.

“Mr. Jackson would be on one side of me (Gibson would be) on the other,” said Simpson. “And that’s how I learned to play tennis.”

He calls Jackson “my unsung hero, the man nobody’s talking about. Because he never had a chance.”

By the mid-1950s, when Gibson began to integrate the tennis world, Jackson was of course in his 40s, too old to play against the best in the world. The fact that he never got a good shot weighed on Jackson.

“He didn’t talk much about it, but he talked about it enough,” Simpson said. It bothered him. He developed a drinking problem. That all came from the past. The baggage, some can handle it better than others. ‘

Simpson also remembers Jackson as a bit of a shark at checkers.

“Checkers were huge,” Simpson said at the time. “I’d see him play checkers with everyone in this town.”

Jackson had high hopes for his award student’s career and was justifiably proud when Simpson played at the US Open from 1964-1966. (The first of those years, Simpson was only 15.)

When Jackson passed away in the early 1970’s, “I was on tour,” said Simpson. “I couldn’t come back for his funeral. I regret that to this day. ‘

However, by paying tribute to his coach and mentor and by bringing Jackson’s story to the world, Simpson is helping set the record right, perhaps restoring the past as much as possible, and bringing posthumous honor to a man denied by racism. during his own life.

