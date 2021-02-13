The organizer of America’s first all-black professional hockey team was also the first president of baseball’s Northern League

Unlike baseball, basketball, and football, there were no professional hockey teams made up of all-black players until 1934. The person who first organized a hockey team of all black professional hockey players was Russell Voelz, who had also been the first president of baseballs. Northern League and the former owner of the Grand Forks Colts, one of the original Northern League teams.

In 1934 he founded the Colored Monarchs hockey team in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. Voelz later served as mayor of Minden, Iowa, and was a candidate for Congress in Iowa. In 1957 he moved to Fargo, where he worked primarily as a salesman and public relations director for several companies.

Russell Russ Leroy Gladstone Voelz was born on February 16, 1904 to Frank and Hilda (Anderson) Voelz, in Minneapolis, where Frank was the superintendent of a grain company. Russ attended East High School in Minneapolis and enrolled for three years in football and hockey and two years in baseball. After graduating in 1922, he attended the University of Minnesota for two years, but dropped out to go into the grain trade with his father.

Immediately after college, Russ was hired as an accountant for the Northwest Fire and Marine Insurance Co. in Minneapolis, before he got into the grain business. Russ Voelz reportedly gained fame in the 1920s when he organized the Independent Feed Dealers of the Northwest Association in an effort to set uniform feed prices and eliminate market manipulations. It was a move that made him popular with local farmers, but (he was) not well received in business circles.





In late 1932, Voelz came up with the idea of ​​establishing a new professional baseball league in the Upper Midwest, and after bringing together like-minded people from some of the larger cities in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin and the Canadian province of Manitoba they the Northern League. The owners of the other teams chose Voelz for a three-year term to serve as president and secretary.

Voelz said he would deploy a team of Grand Forks, but when businessmen from East Grand Forks, Minn., Offered to build a new grandstand and hand the city park over to Voelz, the Grand Forks Colts played their home games in East Grand Forks.

Major decisions had to be made during the first season of 1933, such as what to do with the Eau Claire, Wis., Team after the owner threatened to move the team to Canada. There was criticism of how Voelz handled this by taking over the Eau Claire team. At the end of the season, the league owners deposed Russ Voelz, accusing him of not being able to handle league matters properly and replacing him with former Major League player Lute Boone. Voelz sued the league for $ 21,000 but eventually settled for $ 140 and returned to Minneapolis.

He was well aware of all the Black Barnstorming teams in baseball, basketball, and football drawing large crowds, and he also knew that amateur African American hockey athletes had played an exciting hockey style in Canada’s maritime provinces. From 1895 to 1930, the Colored Hockey League existed in this part of Canada, where all-black amateur hockey teams competed against each other.

In the book “Tribes: An International Hockey History”, George and Darril Fosty tell how the fast tempo and improvisational innovations of the players were fun to watch. The players in this league invented and used things that were later adopted by white professional players, such as the slap shot and goalkeepers who fell to their knees to block shots on their way to the net.

The Fosty brothers wrote that racism and the harsh economic conditions between 1901 and 1930 forced many African-Canadian men and their families to leave Canada for a better life in the United States … These families settled in Boston, New York City, Detroit, Hartford and Philadelphia. It was in these cities where Voelz found his players, sent them to Minneapolis, and assembled his team.

Russell Voelz issued this challenge to teams in 1934 to take on the Minnesota-based “Colored Monarch of Hockey.” Public Domain / Boxscorenews.com / Especially for the forum

Before the players could begin practicing, a Teamsters strike began on May 16, 1934, which quickly grew into a general strike that lasted all summer. Knowing that training and games could be a problem, Voelz moved the team to Robbinsdale, a town 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis. Voelz called his team the Colored Monarchs and on August 6, he issued a press release challenging all American and professional teams willing to play against them in exhibition games (matches).

The challenge was printed on an 8-by-11-inch poster and supposedly sent to hockey leagues in the US and Canada. On the poster he printed Whether your club is the Chicago Black Hawks or America’s weakest club, we still guarantee you the biggest hockey show in the world.

No data was found to know how the Monarchs performed, but it certainly appears that Voelz must have lost money for disbanding the team a short time later.

Voelz then moved to Nebraska, where he became a promoter of African American boxers, and in 1939 moved to DuBois, Pa., Where he continued to promote boxers as well as the DuBois Reds baseball team.

In 1942, Voelz returned to the grain and flour industry and worked as a salesman and promoter for the Russell Miller Milling Co. in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. Later that year he moved to Atlantic, Iowa, as a flour merchant.

In 1944, Voelz moved to the small town of Minden, in west-central Iowa, where he founded a grocery store and drove the school bus. He was soon elected mayor and ran unsuccessfully to the Pottawattamie County district secretary in 1946. He also worked with the Iowa YMCAs and founded the Southwestern Iowa Independent Basketball Tournament and served as the organization’s manager.

In 1948 he ran for Secretary of State of Iowa and in 1950 he ran for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, but eventually retired from both races.

In 1957 Voelz moved to Fargo to work as a salesman and later in public relations for the Wilson Truck Systems Co. In 1963 he became the general manager of United Forwarders Inc. and then worked as a salesman for Bartels Equipment a year earlier. retired in 1966. In 1971, he moved to Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and Voelz died in January 1975.

