result of tennis matches today, Saturday 13 February 2021 – Latest News, Breaking News, Top News Headlines





The Australian Open he completes the puzzle of the round of 16, both in the draw for men and women. The first week of the Open is coming to an end and with it the resolution of the first three rounds, where we already know the feelings of the big candidates for the title. On Saturday in Melbourne Park, the triumphs of Nadal’s two major rivals at the bottom of the table stand out. Stefanos Tsitsipas Y Daniil Medvedevas well as the defeat of Feliciano Lopez at the hands of Andrey Rublev. The Spanish tennis player retired from the third round of the Australian Open against a record-breaking 75th consecutive Grand Slam participation. Andrey Rublev that is exposed as covered in this part of the table and that gave Feliciano no choice, with a score of 7-5, 6-2 and 6-3. His countryman Daniil Medvedev, fourth favorite, he had suffered more to unblock the Serbian’s match Filip Krajinovic, Pablo Andjar’s executioner in the second round who raised the match to the fifth set (6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0). Medvedev is now measured with the Norwegian Casper Ruud, Student of the Rafa Nadal Academy and who defeated the Moldovan Radu Albot, the executioner of Roberto Bautista, in four sets. Rublev, for his part, will take on the American Mackenzie McDonald, winner of the modest duel against George Lloyd Harris. The one who did not fail was Stefanos Tsitsipas, sixth in the ATP ranking and potential rival in the quarter-finals of Nadal, who did not give Swede Ymer (6-4, 6-1, 6-1) an option in a race decided on the fast circuit. Pliskova says goodbye in the ladies box In the draw for the ladies came the big surprise of the Czech Muchova, who eliminated her compatriot Karolina Pliskova, one of the favorites for the title, in straight sets (7-5, 7-5). Elina Svitolina, the other big seed of the day, didn’t fail against Putinseva and has been fully involved in the battle for the Australian Open from the 16th. The victory of the Ukrainian (6-4, 6-0) is in line with that of Brady, about Juvan, that of Pegula, about Mladenovic and that of the Belgian Mertens, which surpassed Belinda Bencic.







