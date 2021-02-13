Where’s the Cubs roster after the addition of Jake Arrieta?

The Cubs may be in a strange transition year, but you can’t say they don’t keep things interesting.

With the rest of the roster apparently ready to go, the Cubs made one final adjustment Friday by signing a one-year deal with Cub Jake Arrieta, who has been in the business for years, according to league sources.

The reunion between Arrieta and the Cubs is interesting. The Cubs were in dire need of pitching depth, which Arrieta provides. Arrieta, who pitched for the Cubs from 2013-17, was a major contributor to the 2016 World Series title, winning the National League Cy Young Award in 2015.

The 34-year-old right-hander also provides the Cubs much-needed experience, but has suffered injuries in the past three seasons, affecting both his performance and availability. Add in a 12-12 record and a 4.75 ERA from the past two seasons and it’s easy to wonder if the veteran has anything left in the tank right now.

When the calendar turned from December to January, it looked like the Cubs would start spring training with some serious holes.

But the National League Central champions have already stated off-season that they are not ready to give up their crown and with a boost of additional resources in recent weeks, the Cubs have taken a flurry of steps to top the 2021 roster. strengthen.

They will finally show what they have in store this season when the spring practice officially starts on Wednesday, when pitchers and catchers report. Here’s where their roster is:

Start pitching

Hoyer did not mince words that the Cubs began pitching on Monday and after some significant deductions from the starting staff, the concern is easy to understand.

[Our] pitching, yeah, I think that’s a concern, Hoyer said. We have to keep adding that. We would really need good performance from people. But yes, I think we have a little less depth.

If there’s an area that keeps me up at night, an area where I wake up in the morning and think about how to deal with it, then I think it’s definitely the pitching.

Even with the addition of Arrieta, the Cubs’ rotation will be their biggest demand all season long. After trading Yu Darvish and letting Jon Lester and Jose Quintana leave, the rotation of one force area went to one with some major concerns.

Hendricks will be called in to lead the staff, which he has proven to be capable of. But after Davies, there are more questions than answers.

Could Alec Mills be more than a cool story? Will Adbert finally hold on to Alzolay? Can Trevor Williams return to his 2017 form? Is there a prospect who can have an impact? Even Arrieta, who had his longest success with the Cubs from 2014-17, comes up with his own set of questions.

There’s a lot more like in the Cubs rotation than in years past, and there’s a lot that needs to go right if they plan on pushing towards the postseason.

Bullpen

The bullpen was one of the worst in baseball starting last season, but recovered and became a strength later in the year. Craig Kimbrels’ recovery from a miserable start was a key factor, and hell is looming big again this season.

Another important part of the bullpens’ success was Jeremy Jeffress, who became the closer when Kimbrel worked on his mechanics. But Jeffress is still a free agent, so the late inning, high-leverage situations go to Rowan Wick. For the past two seasons, he has shown that he can be that guy.

The bullpen needs more from its left-handers. Brad Wieck’s loss early last season put a lot of pressure on Kyle Ryan, who struggled after a strong 2019. With left-handed Andrew Chafin re-signed and Wieck healthy, all three should be positioned for success.

Catcher

Willson Contreras remains entrenched behind the plate. While he was part of trade rumors off-season, it would take a huge effort for the two-time All-Star to be shared.

Austin Romine, who signed a one-year contract off-season, will be the backup. However, unlike its predecessor, Victor Caratini, Romine is not an offensive threat from the bank.

Contreras will have a much greater workload as MLB returns to a 162-game season, and with no universal designated hitter expected, manager David Ross must find ways to give his top catcher a breather.

Infield

Most of the Cubs attack will have to come from the infield. Javy Baez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo come from poor offensive seasons, but with little lineup change, the Cubs bet their stars will bounce back.

All three will be free agents after the season, although at least one thinks his contract will be renewed. Still, they need to play well, not only to keep the Cubs competitive in a division that has improved over the past two weeks, but also to keep their stock high as and when they hit the open market.

You go around the field and we have a lot of All-Star caliber, great players in a variety of positions, Hoyer said. We just underperformed last year. There is no way around it.

Do I believe that group will struggle in the same way? [this year]I don’t. Maybe that’s stubbornness or maybe it’s looking at the back of their baseball cards. But I find it hard to believe that this group of players, with many boys in their years, will struggle like that. So I have a lot of optimism about the violation.

Nico Hoerner gets the lion’s share of the time on second base and numbers to keep moving around the diamond. David Bote remains the team’s primary banking option and causes some foul.

The battle to see inside the camp will be for the bench’s second infield spot between Ildemaro Vargas and Sergio Alcantara. Both are seen as defensive specialists and could spell Baez as a shortstop in no time.

Outfield

After removing Kyle Schwarber and hooking up the newly acquired Joc Pederson, the Cubs outfield has a chance to be a strength again. Pederson assists the Cubs on offense and strengthens their defense in the left field. Ian Happ (132 wRC +) and Jason Heyward (131 wRC +) foul the Cubs in 2020.

The team also picked up defensive wizard Jake Marisnick, who will be a defensive substitute and will take off from time to time. It will also provide some much-needed speed from the couch. Phillip Ervin now has a tough fight with Marisnick on the roster, but he could provide organizational depth.