The latest: Greek player tested negative in Australia | Pro Tennis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) The latest news from the Australian Open (all times local):

12:45 PM

The organizers of the Australian Open say the player from the Greek ATP Cup team who tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in South Africa gave a negative result on the day he left Melbourne.

Mikhail Pervolarakis played with the Greek team last week with Stefanos Tsitsipas in one of six tune-up tournaments for the Australian Open.

The No. 463-ranked Pervolarakis lost both singles matches he contested in the ATP Cup and didn’t play at the Australian Open.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that Tennis Australia confirmed on Feb. 9 that Pervolarakis tested negative for the coronavirus.

Pervolarakis said in an Instagram post on Saturday that he was quarantined in a city southwest of Johannesburg after a travel day of more than 24 hours.

In the post, he said that I am completely asymptomatic at this point and should be quarantined at an isolation facility in Potchefstroom.

The Australian Associated Press reported that the organizers of the Australian Open were aware of the positive test of Pervolarakis, but remained confident that the tournament is coronavirus-free.

About 1,200 people who traveled to Australia for the tournament went into a 14-day hotel quarantine upon arrival and were tested daily.

Melbourne began a five-day lockdown on Saturday after COVID-19 cases emerged from a hotel that was not part of the tennis quarantine program. That means no fans are allowed in Melbourne Park.

11.30 pm

Rafael Nadal extended his winning streak against fellow left-handers to 16 with a 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 win over Cameron Norrie that secured him a place in the fourth round of the Australian Opens.

Nadal is chasing a men’s 21st major title, but did the tournament with stiffness in the back and no competitive matches in 2021. He reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the 14th time in 16 trips.

Number 2-seeded Nadal had a solid performance against number 69-ranked Norrie. He only had one double fault and was only broken once. Unusually, he had more casual mistakes (35) than winners (33).

Nadal said: First games in a long time. I’ve had three games that I hope will help me for what’s coming.

Nadal will then play No. 16 Fabio Fognini. The veteran Italian had a straight-set win over Australia’s last hope in the men’s draw, 21st seeded Alex de Minaur.

9 o’clock in the evening

Ash Barty has taken another step to win her major. The best seeded Australian defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-2, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the third year in a row.

Barty rallied for 4-2 in the second set and broke Alexandrovas’ serve to make it 4-all on her sixth break point. She then won 10 of the last 15 points to end the game.

The 29th seed Alexandrova had beaten former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek in a warm-up tournament last week.

Barty said she had never played at a tour level without an audience before Saturday’s match at Margaret Court Arena. She said in her on-field interview that she liked the sound of hitting the ball in the empty stadium. She added: It feels a bit like practice, so were pretty used to it.

Barty then faces American Shelby Rogers for a chance to reach the quarter-finals.

6.30 pm

Andrey Rublev stayed on track for the quarter-final against ATP Cup-winning teammate Daniil Medvedev with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 victory in the third round over 39-year-old Feliciano Lopez.

Rublev and Medevedev both remained unbeaten in the ATP Cup last week with 12 teams to capture the title for Russia.

Rublev, who is seeded seventh, will meet Casper Ruud from Norway in the fourth round.

No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Mikael Ymer of Sweden 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 in the third round. It was a much easier outing than his five-set marathon against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round.

6 pm

Elise Mertens continued her winning start to 2021 with a 6-2, 6-1 win over 11th seed Belinda Bencic to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The No. 18 seeded Mertens won a tune-up tournament in Melbourne Park in the week between players who came out of compulsory quarantine in Australia when the first major tournament started.

The 2018 Australian Open semi-finalist takes a seven-game winning streak to her fourth rounder against No. 25 Karolina Muchova.

4:45 PM

Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev was the first to have a career as he advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open, eventually winning a five-set match.

Medvedev was 0-6 in five-seater for his drought-breaking 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0 victory over No. 28 seeded Filip Krajinovic, who had a 4-1 record. previously in Grand Slam matches went the full five sets.

The win extended Medvedev’s winning streak to 17 games, a stretch that includes the title in the 2020 season’s ATP Finals.

Medvedev, last year’s US Open finalist, then faces Mackenzie McDonald, the unoccupied American who beat Lloyd Harris in straight sets to match his best Grand Slam result by reaching the round of 16 at the Australian Open.

3:35 PM

Unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald has matched his best Grand Slam result by reaching the round of 16 at the Australian Open. He advanced when he defeated Lloyd Harris 7-6 (7), 6-1, 6-4.

McDonald is a former top 60 player, but his ranking dropped to No. 272 ​​last year after being sidelined for seven months due to a hamstring injury. His ranking is back to number 192.

In the women’s game, number 22 Jennifer Brady of the United States qualifier beat Kaja Juvan 6-1, 6-3. Brady then takes on No. 28 Donna Vekic, who rallied to beat Kaia Kanepi 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

1:40 PM

Unseeded’s American Jessica Pegula has made it to the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by beating Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-1 at the Australian Open.

Pegula, who is in 61st place, lost the first six points, but then started to dominate with her versatile play. She hit 21 winners to just 13 unforced errors and won eight points on the net.

The previous best show at a Grand Slam by the 26-year-old resident of Buffalo, New York, was a run to the third round at last year’s US Open. Pegula will then play number 5 Elina Svitolina, who beat number 26 Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-0.

No. 6 Karolina Pliskova blew a 5-0 lead in the second set and lost to No. Karolina Muchova 7-5, 7-5.

11:40 am

Day six is ​​underway at the Australian Open, this time without fans.

Victoria’s state government announced a five-day lockdown on Friday in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a hotel. Up to 30,000 fans per day, 50% of the capacity was taken up for previous sessions.

Former number 1 Karolina Pliskova faced Karolina Muchova in the first match at Rod Laver Arena.

Australia’s best seeded Ash Barty was to play an evening game against No. 29 Ekaterina Alexandrova on Saturday. Three American women featured on the No. 22 Jennifer Brady schedule and two unseeded players, Jessica Pegula and Shelby Rogers

The number 2 seeded Rafael Nadal would continue his quest for a men’s record 21st major title against Cameron Norrie on Saturday evening. Other men in the third round action on Saturday included No. 4 Daniil Medvedev, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 7 Andrey Rublev, No. 9 Matteo Berrettini and the last American on the men’s side, unseeded Mackenzie McDonald.

