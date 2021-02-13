Clippers Improve Defense: Takeaway by Bulls Win

Five takeaways from a 125-106 win Friday night in Chicago that improves the Clippers to 19-8 overall:

1. I wrote about the Clippers’ struggle to defend pick and rolls earlier this week, partly with the Friday matchup in mind.

Only three players had played more pick and rolls per game this season than Bulls guard Zach LaVine’s 11.1. Of the 51 players who perform at least five such plays per game, LaVines ranked 1.01 points per pick-and-roll possession in 12th place on Friday.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said before the tip that the strategy called for LaVine to flash with the screeners’ defender, to see how he fared. The short answer: not good for Chicago. The Clippers’ defense staked on 10 pick-and-roll possessions with LaVine as the ballhandler, and those holdings ended with two turnovers, two-on-six shooting and two fouls, according to Synergy Sports.

The Clippers still had some drop coverage and it led to a first quarter lay-up where LaVine blew past the center of Ivica Zubac, who waited a step outside the free-throw line, on a lay-up. But the defense also mixed up his covers and sometimes switched him to a defender like Marcus Morris, and it led to results the Clippers could easily live with, including two misses and a bad pass that turned into a turnover.

2. A key factor in Lou Williams’ offensive turnaround: watch how early he comes in during the first quarter.

To start the season, Williams generally came off the bench for his first shift in the last three minutes of the first quarter. Although it was also common for him to come in when there were less than two minutes left. In the five games since a victory in Cleveland on Feb. 5, he has come in with 4 minutes and 54 seconds to go; 3:57; 3:13; 7:10; and 5:43 against Chicago. Those five games also happen to overlap with his most consistent offensive performance this season, a series in which he averaged 20 points per game. Coincidence? Lue doesn’t think so. Evenings like that were possible because he’d had more runways to find his rhythm with Paul George out four of those five games.

Williams shoots 60% in his last five first quarters together.

Getting him in the game earlier, I think, it helped him, Lue said.

Highlights of the road victory at Clippers 125-106 over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

3. On his way to 33 points, the sixth time in his last 11 games to score at least 30, Kawhi Leonard did something much faster than usual: he trained his jump shots.

Since joining the NBA in 2011 with a defensive skill more refined than his offensive play, Leonard has undergone one of the most dramatic offensive improvements of any star in quite some time, going from role-playing to NBA’s top scorer. champion. Despite all that evolution, during his last six seasons, his jump shots remained within the same narrow range between 39% (2017-18) and 45% (this season). Even during those scorching last 11 races, his jumping accuracy was 46%.

Leonard made up against the Bulls, however 10 of his 15 jumpers of which nine for nine in the arch.

4. The reserves find their rhythm. When will Luke Kennard find his?

After combining for 59 points, Clippers reserves spoke glowingly on Friday about how the unit has established itself in new roles. After years of seeing Montrezl Harrells every inclination, Williams is increasingly comfortable playing a two-man screen-and-roll game with Zubac. Morris has been in 18 games to acclimate to his bank role. Terance Mann again played important minutes on Friday.

Kennard, who arrived via trade from Detroit in November and signed a four-year extension in December, has gone through a serious transition himself. He’s still working back from a year lost to knee injuries, a recovery that can’t be watered down. But after earning 40% or more of his three-pointers in 10 of his first 14 games, he’s only done it four times in his last 13. He took and made a smart pull-up three in the transition in the first half of Friday. , knowing that two teammates were running for the offensive rebound, but such moments have been less and less lately. In his last three games he has tried six three-pointers.

5. With two games against Utah and one against Brooklyn, Clippers’ upcoming six-game homestand is a litmus test of their ability to match up with some of the most talented NBA rosters. But against the less talented this season, the Clippers have generally made sure to win the games they expected, with an 11-2 record against opponents under 0.500.