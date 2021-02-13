Sports
Four players on Pine-Richland’s state title football team accept walk-on offers | Trib HSSN
Saturday February 13, 2021 | 9:01 am
At Pine-Richland Football, four players accepted favorite walk-on offers on February 3, and each player has a unique story.
Eli Jochem, the Rams’ record-setting wide receiver, goes to Indiana to play on his mother’s alma mater.
Caden Schweiger recovered from injuries sustained in an ATV accident for months, but worked his way back to play a full season and will continue his career with Furman.
Sam Neill didn’t play football in his second and junior years, but after some persuasion from friends, he came out for the team and impressed enough to secure a spot at Duquesne.
Charlie Mill thought he might have lost his dream of playing college football after what he called a “disappointing” junior year, but he put his full focus on improvement and joined Elon.
The quartet joined early signers Miguel Jackson (Charlotte), Luke Miller (Kent State) and Harrison Hayes (Liberty) to make it seven seniors of the 2020 Class 5A champions to play in college.
Eli Jochem
Jochem broke Neil Walker’s records for receiving yards and receptions, setting the school’s record for touchdowns in one season with 18 this year.
The feeling of Jochem’s teammates is that he is hugely underestimated and will prove that he will shine in a Power 5 school.
“I don’t know how he slipped through the cracks,” said Mill.
Jochem’s father played in Indiana State and his mother is a graduate of Indiana. There was some hope in the household that he would become a Hoosier.
“Both my siblings went to Penn State and I am the youngest, so my mom tried to convince me to go to Indiana,” said Jochem. “Eventually I went there to visit, and a few weeks later they offered me the PWO.
“It’s great. A big factor in the decision was that they are on their way up. One of my former teammates, Michael Katic, is there, and he said a lot of good things about the coaches and he just loves it there.”
Caden Schweiger
Schweiger spent months rehabilitating from his injuries sustained in the accident and admitted to contemplating his athletic future.
“Right after it happened, when I was actually in bed every day, I thought my football career was over,” said Schweiger. “I’ve had a few operations on my legs and collarbone. At one point I could barely move. It took me a while to get back to where I was before.
“I had to learn to walk again and actually do everything. It took a lot of hard work, but by July, when we actually started to practice, because of the pandemic delay, I was mostly back. There was still a little pain while I was running, but I was able to work through that. “
Schweiger then scored three hasty touchdowns in Pine-Richland’s 41-7 victory over Cathedral Prep in the state title game. He will likely be a defensive back or nickel linebacker at Furman.
Furman came into the picture in late October when Schweiger was offered a PWO, and he immediately considered them the best choice.
“I had a few offers from PSAC schools and some Division II schools in West Virginia, but it boiled down to the fact that I’ve always wanted to go south,” Schweiger said. ‘My brother is at the University of Tampa and I thought it was warmer weather. Being in Greenville (SC) will be fun. Their academic program is really good, and I’m looking forward to going there and getting what I can do. “
Sam Neill
Neill thought he’d hung up the cleats for good after his freshman year, but got some pleas from his friends to come back for football. He was hesitant at first but eventually got the idea and eventually became a closed corner for the Rams. He finished third on the team in tackles with 63.
“They needed a corner, and I went to a few off-season practices,” said Neill. ‘I never thought I would play college football. It’s a wild feeling. “
Duquesne was already on Neill’s radar before returning to football, touring campus over the summer. Once they offered a PWO, it was the perfect match.
“After the season, I followed all the coaches on Twitter and I know (Pine-Richland graduate and current Duquesne recipient) Seth Bolin,” said Neill. “I was talking to him and he told me I had the skill to play there. My coaches started reaching out to them because they know them quite well. They watched my movie and then they started to contact me. “
Charlie Mill
Mill didn’t get the results he hoped for from his junior year and thought he might have wasted his chances of playing at the collegiate level. But he turned that disappointment into motivation, finishing with 20 receptions, including six touchdowns this season.
He was also inspired by his teammates, including Jochem, one of his best friends.
“It’s so great to see his success,” said Mill. “We trained every day in the summer. I can see him jumping two feet vertically, and I know I can’t, but seeing how he worked on it and was so good I wanted to push myself. If I can be close to what he is doing, I know I can be successful.
“He gets a lot of credit for pushing me, and that includes Sam and Caden. Especially to see that with his work ethic, Caden got rid of that injury and could come back for us and play college football. “
Now he is looking forward to his next chapter with Elon.
“I contacted one of the coaches and we were talking for a while,” said Mill. “Then I went to visit. You couldn’t talk to any of the coaches because of the pandemic, but I visited campus and it was great. It’s a great location and the weather is great down there. I fell in love with it. It felt like home. They have a great business program there. I liked everything, and it was an easy choice. “
As they all prepare to leave and go their separate ways, they leave behind a resume with two WPIAL titles and a state championship.
“I want this team to be remembered as a team of brothers,” said Schweiger. “We weren’t thrown for each other when we got into high school. We played together all along from childhood, and I want us to be remembered as someone who played and fought together. “
Jerin Steele is a freelance writer
