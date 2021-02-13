Major Takeaway: Vekic’s gritty win reveals a wide open fate Down Under | TENNIS.com

When players accumulate match points, they usually show relief or luck. Donna Vekic reacted a little differently when she washed up against Kaia Kanepi in their third round match on Saturday. Down match point in the second set, the 24-year-old Croat pulled a forehand down the line and then slapped the floating answer away with another, disparaging forehand. It sounded like when the ball went for a winner, Vekic said, Ugh!

I was actually quite pissed that I was behind a match point, because the game before that I had a few break points on her serve, and I thought I was playing better, Vekic said. I thought the momentum was shifting to my side a little bit, so I was like, okay, what about the match point down? I don’t want it to be over.

Vekic may have thought she had the momentum, but from the outside Kanepi was looking at a certain victory. If the Est is fit and playing well, as she had been in Australia so far this year, you might wonder how someone beats her. She is a powerful athlete who hits a big ball, and in the previous round, she had sent the defending champion, Sofia Kenin, away as if she were a junior. When I watched Kanepis’ draw after that game, she was in the less star-studded top half. I had visions of winning the Australian Open and giving a speech at her induction into the Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport in 10 years.

But there’s a reason Kanepi isn’t dominating the tour the way you think she could, and she reminded us to Vekic. For every blistering winner she took out, there was a routine miss, and as the match went on, the misses started to outweigh the brands. Hitting hard yourself will only get you that far at this level, as players will get used to your pace and find ways to throw it back at you. That’s what Vekic did when she slowly set her teeth in the rallies.

It was definitely a tough game from start to finish, Vekic said. I had to fight for every point.



Getty Images

In this case, Vekics’ words didn’t sound cliché; they sounded like the plain truth. She broke free from this match. Every game was a struggle and she didn’t seem destined to win, at least to me, until the last point was played. She walked slowly between meetings and seemed to think about all her possible movements. But as they say in boxing, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.

I certainly had a plan today, Vekic said. But she hit it so big and so hard, sometimes it was hard. I tried to open the field to play some corners but when bombs are coming your way it’s hard so I tried to do what I could and just walked away.

Vekic is in 33rd place and 19th place. But she has never quite fulfilled the sky-high potential everyone thought she had when she left the juniors for the pros at 16. Points don’t come easily or automatically for her against the faster and more powerful athletes she often encounters. But she’s now teaming up with Sam Sumyk, who has helped Victoria Azarenka and Garbie Muguruza win Grand Slam titles. Vekic may never get to that pantheon, but she’s entering round four at the Australian Open for the first time. And she does it on jobs that aren’t necessarily right for her game.

I’ve never played the second week in Australia, so I think this is my worst slam when it comes to results, Vekic said. I’m surprised I did it this year because the jobs were so fast and stuff. I don’t like this trend where Grand Slams speed up their jobs, but maybe I’m going to like it from now on, I don’t know.

Vekic may not like the jobs, but she has to enjoy being in the top half of the draw. Serena, Osaka, Halep, Muguruza, Swiatek, Vondrousova and Sabalenka are all in the bottom half, while in the top half there is only one major title winner, Ash Barty, who, despite being number 1, is not an invulnerable opponent. (There are 32 major titles represented in the bottom half and only one in the top half.) Of course, that doesn’t mean everything will be easy in the second week. In her next match, Vekic will face Jen Brady, a player who has played her first three matches and who is the dark horse choice of many to emerge from this half and reach the final.

You know what, Vekic said when asked if she should face Brady, everyone plays great tennis. At this point, I keep saying in recent months, years, there are no easy matches on the WTA Tour. There are no easy opponents. Everyone plays tennis really well, so I think you should be ready for a fight every game.