3 Fantasy Hockey Sleepers from the Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are one of the better teams in the NHL, despite their short tenure in the league. They have been able to make a name for themselves based on their success in the league and the elite players they have been able to sign.

With regard to fantasy hockey, the Golden Knights are loaded. With players like Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, Shea Theodore and Marc-Andre Fleury, some of their other players seem to fall under the radar of most fantasy owners. However, the Golden Knights get a lot of production out of their depth, and players like Alex Tuch, Alec Martinez and Chandler Stephenson each bring a unique element to a fantasy hockey lineup.

On any other team, Tuch would most likely be one of the main supporters of the top six forwards. In Vegas, however, he is on the third line. With superstars like Stone and Pacioretty on the first line, it would be hard for a young star to earn the right to play on the top unit. However, this is not because of a lack of trying, as it currently is tied for fourth in points on the Golden Knights selection

Tuch makes the most of the time on ice that he receives. Despite playing almost two minutes less per game than the players in the second line, he scored all but one. This is due to his speed and strength which allows him to create opportunities that other players cannot. This has also earned him a spot on the first power play unit for the Golden Knights.

Alex Tuch (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

His fantasy hockey value stems from several different factors. First, Tuch is eligible to play both left and right. This gives fantasy hockey owners an option if they have an opening because other players don’t have a game on a particular day. Second, his ability to wreak havoc on the net allows him to capture power play points that he currently ranks second in Vegas with two power play points. Finally, his potential to gain more ice age poses a threat to him. If one of the top six players in Vegas got injured or made it onto the COVID-19 protocol list, Tuch would easily find himself taking on that role. With high production already, an increase in TOI could easily result in higher production of the Vegas winger.

Alec Martinez

Martinez is an interesting choice for fantasy hockey owners. He is a solid defender and is currently part of the second defensive combination for the Golden Knights. Despite not having scored a goal in the season, he has six assists and is currently the second highest scoring defender on the roster. This is shocking as he currently outperforms Alex Pietrangelo, who has not fully adapted to playing in Vegas.

Alec Martinez, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by Jonathan Kozub / NHLI via Getty Images)

Fantasy hockey owners should consider Martinez for his plus / minus rating. During the 2020-21 season, he will be in the top 10 of the league with a plus-10 rating. Have NHL. As the season progresses, there’s no reason this number won’t increase dramatically. Another interesting thing to note is that he does get power play time from time to time. Currently, Theodore is listed as day-to-day after an upper body injury against the Anaheim Ducks. Martinez will play an increased role in the power game if this injury keeps Theodore out of the lineup.

Chandler Stephenson

Since he was acquired by the Golden Knights of the Washington Capitals, Stephenson is one of the best and most consistent players for Vegas. His skating ability allows him to keep up with some of the fastest players in the league. In addition to his speed, Stephenson is a ruthless forechecker and can give offense by chasing the opponent’s defense. These factors were the big reasons he could earn an extension of the Golden Knights in the off-season.

While he may seem like a typical grinder, Stephenson is currently the front line center for Vegas. By playing with Stone and Pacioretty, he’s more offensive this season. So far, he has three goals, four assists and a plus-six rating. With the defense more focused on his linemates, Stephenson has been able to generate and convert high-quality opportunities for himself. This is marked by its 33.3% shooting rate

Chandler Stephenson, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/ The Hockey Writers)

Finally, fantasy hockey owners should draw their attention to Stephenson’s suitability. It can be inscribed as a center or left wing. Like Tuch, this gives options to owners when certain players may not have a game. Its ability to play both in the center and on the grand piano makes it a valuable tool for any competition.

These three players can help any fantasy hockey team because of the attributes each player has. These skills mixed with the fact that Vegas is one of the best teams in the league should grab the attention of fantasy hockey owners. The Golden Knights are expected to continue their dominant ways, so adding Tuch, Martinez and / or Stephenson might be what it takes to conquer a fantasy hockey championship.