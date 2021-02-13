First African American tennis player to compete in the US national championships

Who was Althea Gibson?

Althea Gibson was the first African American tennis player to compete in the United States national championships in 1950 and the first black player to compete in Wimbledon in 1951.

Gibson developed a fondness for tennis at an early age, but by the 1940s and 1950s, most tournaments were closed to African Americans.

Gibson continued to play (and win) until her skills could no longer be denied, and in 1951 became the first African American to play at Wimbledon. Gibson won the women’s singles and doubles at Wimbledon in 1957 and won the US Open in 1958.

Early life, career

Althea Neale Gibson was born on August 25, 1927 in Silver, South Carolina. Gibson broke new ground in tennis, winning some of the sport’s greatest titles in the 1950s, and also breaking racial barriers in professional golf.

At a young age, Gibson moved with her family to Harlem, a New York City neighborhood. Gibson’s life during this time had its hardships.

Her family struggled to make ends meet, lived on public aid for a while, and Gibson struggled in class and often didn’t skip school at all.

However, Gibson loved sports, especially table tennis, and she quickly made a name for herself as a local table tennis champion. Her skills were eventually noticed by musician Buddy Walker, who invited her to play tennis on local courts.

After winning several tournaments hosted by the local recreation department, Gibson was introduced to the Harlem River Tennis Courts in 1941.

Incredibly, just a year after she first picked up a racket, she won a local tournament sponsored by the American Tennis Association, an African-American organization created to promote and sponsor tournaments for black players.

She took two more ATA titles in 1944 and 1945. Then, after losing one title in 1946, Gibson won 10 consecutive championships from 1947 to 1956.

In the midst of this winning streak, she made history as the first African American tennis player to compete in both the US National Championships (1950) and Wimbledon (1951).

Making history

Gibson’s success at those ATA tournaments paved the way for her to attend Florida A&M University on an athletic scholarship. She graduated from school in 1953, but struggled to make ends meet.

At one point, she even thought about quitting the sport altogether to join the US military. Much of her frustration had to do with the fact that so much of the tennis world was cut off to her. The white-dominated, white-led sport was separate in the United States, as was the world around it.

The breaking point came in 1950, when Alice Marble, herself a former tennis No. 1, wrote a piece in the American Lawn Tennis magazine accusing her sport of refusing a player of Gibson’s caliber to participate in the world’s best tournaments.

Marble’s article caught the eye, and by 1952, just a year after he became the first black player to play at Wimbledon, Gibson was a Top 10 player in the United States. She climbed even higher, to No. 7 in 1953.

In 1955, Gibson and her game were sponsored by the United States Lawn Tennis Association, which sent her around the world on a State Department tour, taking part in places like India, Pakistan and Burma.

Measuring 5 feet, 11 inches in size, and with outstanding strength and athletic prowess, Gibson seemed destined for greater victories. It all came together in 1956 when she won the French Open.

Wimbledon and US Open titles followed in 1957 and 1958. (She won both the women’s singles and doubles at Wimbledon in 1957, which was celebrated with a ticker tape parade when she returned home to New York City.) made her way to 56 singles and doubles championships before turning pro in 1959.

Gibson, for her part, downplayed her pioneering role.

“I never thought of myself as a crusader,” she says in her 1958 autobiography, “I’ve always wanted to be someone.”

“I didn’t consciously hit the drums for any reason, not even the Negro in the United States.”

Commercial success

As a professional, Gibson continued to win, winning the singles title in 1960, but just as importantly, she started making money.

She reportedly was paid $ 100,000 for playing a series of games for Harlem Globetrotter games.

The athletically gifted Gibson also turned to golf for a short time, once again making history as the first black woman ever to participate in the pro tour.

Years later, death

After her retirement, in 1971, Gibson was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. She stayed connected to sports through a number of service roles.

From 1975, she served for 10 years as the Athletics Commissioner for the State of New Jersey. She also served on the Governor’s Council for Physical Fitness.

But like her early childhood, Gibson’s last years were dominated by hardship. She nearly went bankrupt before former tennis star Billie Jean King and others stepped in to help her.

Her health also deteriorated.

She suffered a stroke and developed serious heart problems. On September 28, 2003, Gibson died of respiratory failure in East Orange, NJ.

This column was submitted by Florence Buchanan of the Coalition for Racial Equality, Equity and Diversity (CREED). This month, a profile is shown every day taking into account Black History Month.