NBA DFS: John Wall and top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball picks for February 13, 2021

The Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets both have top-10 scoring fouls and defenses that are in the bottom half of the league, and Vegas oddsmakers expect the squads to rack up a lot of points when they take on each other on Saturday night. . William Hill Sportsbook sums up the over-under with a whopping 244 points and that also matters for NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. NBA daily Fantasy players often include NBA DFS stacks in their NBA DFS lineup of games with outrageously high totals.

That means Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will all be extremely popular options in the NBA DFS player pool for Saturday night. But providing that starpower also means finding value to balance your salary cap, so what other players and games should you focus on to find cheap talent to save space to go after the big stars? Before you snag a daily Fantasy basketball pick for Saturday’s action, you should definitely do that check out NBA DFS advice, player rankings, and the best daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine’s Mike McClure

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $ 2 million in career earnings. He is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values ​​and create optimal setups that he only shares with SportsLine. They are a must see for any NBA DFS player.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, February 13

One of McClure’s top NBA DFS picks for his daily NBA Fantasy lineups on Saturday is Rockets guard John Wall for $ 7,200 on DraftKings and $ 7,500 on FanDuel. After missing the entire season with an Achilles tendon, playing just 73 games in the two previous seasons due to various injuries and being traded to the Rockets, Wall has produced numbers that largely match his career averages in his first season with Houston.

Wall scores 19.1 points while providing 6.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game for the Rockets and has been improving his productivity lately. In his last four games, Wall has averaged 22.8 points and 7.0 assists per game and has played at least 32 minutes in each of his last three games after less than 30 minutes in each of his previous seven starts.

Part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy includes toasting Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon ($ 7,500 on DraftKings, $ 7,200 on FanDuel). Brogdon has an excellent game against Trae Young and the Hawks on Saturday night. Atlanta is ranked 18th in the NBA in defensive rating (111.9) and allows the second most DraftKings points to opposing point guards in the NBA.

Meanwhile, Brogdon continued to improve his game as a scorer in his fifth NBA season. The 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year scores an average of 21.3 points, 6.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game and shoots 44.1 percent from the floor, 38.6 percent from the 3-point line and 89.3 percent from the free throw line.

The last time Brogdon joined Young, he had 19 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds on December 13, 2019, and has since become a much more powerful scorer.

Set up NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, February 13

