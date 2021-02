England was exasperated when Test cricket got a taste of the VAR controversy | England in India 2020-21

Jack Leach compared two controversial decisions made by the third referee to the furor over playing VAR football after being a little angry at being denied a third wicket on the first day of the second test in Chennai. A typically sharp gauntlet work by Ben Foakes during the final session seemed to put Leach’s Indias Rohit Sharma off at 159. But the third umpire, Anil Chaudhary, who was somewhat bothered by only a few available reps, quickly ruled it out. While that call wasn’t entirely clear, there was little doubt that a foul happened four overs later when England rated a catch against Ajinkya Rahane’s short leg at 66 who had hit the toad and then only tickled the glove. to have it taken down. Chaudhary, who first acted as the third referee in Tests, was looking for a first inner rim, but didn’t check for any contact after that. Even when England protested on the field, the referees went back to check for lbw and did not watch any footage of the missed contact. Sharma and Rahane were removed shortly after their respective reprieve and England had their lost assessment restored by the match referee, Javagal Srinath, to end the day with two, but Leach felt somewhat sad to have only one of the two batsmen on their behalf took and ended with numbers. of two for 78. It’s kind of like VAR today, still controversial even though you have the video there, said Leach, the bowler for both. There is nothing I can do. At the time [of the Rahane decision] I was a little angry, but [Moeen Ali] next time getting his wicket makes it a bit easier and it doesn’t cost us too much. When asked about England’s initial response, Leach replied: We tried to get them to roll it over because we felt [the contact] had come. They checked for lbw, which we knew wasn’t there. They said they were checking it, and then the lbw came up and we said no, no, no, check the other one and that was it, he added. I got the impression they hadn’t checked it. That’s all right, obviously it’s a mistake and these things are happening. Leach was less sure about the earlier chance, but Paul Collingwood, the England assistant coach who will be touring next week, questioned the lack of replays available for the host Star Sports’ third umpire. He tweeted: Erm how many cameras in the ground @StarSportsIndia and there’s only one corner aside from the stump camera for that @ ImRo45 stumping? Surprisingly …

