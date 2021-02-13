Football team Hermiston asked to quarantine | Coronavirus

HERMISTON Twelve coaches, 80 players, quarantined for 14 days.
That order was handed over to the Hermiston High School football team by the Umatilla County Health Department on February 5.
The UCHD informed the school district that four students with ties to the football team tested positive for COVID-19. To prevent the possible spread of the virus, the football coaches, players and their families have been asked to go into quarantine for two weeks.
They could have been exposed and they could be contagious to other people, said Joe Fiumara, UCHD’s director of public health. We know this is a huge inconvenience for these people, and we are not taking these things lightly. We believe the way the interactions took place that they should be quarantined to remain safe. We are always careful.
David Faaeteete, Hermiston High School football coach, understands that the UCHD is just doing its job, but nonetheless, he said, it’s frustrating.
You follow guidelines, record temperatures, separate into groups, keep them six feet apart, Faaeteete said. I understand they are doing their job, but we are being punished for doing what we are told. You paint the whole team as if we are not following the guidelines. I know we did things right.
Quarantine is just another problem that Hermiston Athletic director Larry Usher has been dealing with in recent weeks.
The health and safety of our students is our number one priority, Usher said in a new release from the school district. All of the Hermiston School District athletics and activity programs follow Oregon Health Authority guidelines.
Faaeteete is a coach who does not need to be quarantined. He said he had COVID in December 2020 and has had his first dose of vaccine. He said he is engaged in a number of virtual activities that his team can participate in over the next two weeks.
We try to get kids to do something other than sit at home, and now they’re home again, Faaeteete said. The kids need it. They have snatched opportunities. It took two weeks to slow things down. Then two months, and now almost a year. There is no concrete evidence to show that this was the right way. I’m tired of not having a positive answer for our kids.
Sport is back
Hermiston, who was pushed out of fall sports during the Mid-Columbia Conference last month due to interstate travel restrictions, was allowed to resume travel for league games only on Tuesday, February 9.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown also lowered its restrictions on high-risk sports on Wednesday, Feb. 10, opening the door to football, albeit with health and safety protocols in place based on the provincial risk level.
Schools in high-risk countries, such as Umatilla, must offer responsive on-site testing for symptomatic individuals and close contacts, contact details for contact tracing and a waiver to identify health and safety risks, and a commitment to isolation and quarantine when exposed to COVID -19, according to a press release from the Browns office.
Schools in extreme and risky countries that choose outdoor contact sports should also have at least limited personal learning, Brown said, with the goal of achieving hybrid or full personal instruction for students this school year.
The Bulldogs are scheduled for two football games at the MCC, on March 5 and March 12.
Hermiston’s cross-country teams are back on the MCC schedule and have their first encounters next week.
The slow-pitch softball team will play against its MCC opponents from next week.
The schedules for all three sports depend on the condition that the South Central Region in Washington is in Phase 2.
The girls’ soccer team has a schedule full of non-league games with former Intermountain Conference opponents, starting in March.
With Umatilla County still at high risk, volleyball is still in limbo. If volleyball is allowed to play, the Bulldogs have a tentative schedule with Pendleton, The Dalles, Hood River, and others.
Schedules are released when completed.