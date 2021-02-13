Australian Open 2021: Round of 16 TV channel, schedule, live stream | How to watch Grand Slam tennis

When does the Australian Open Round of 16 start? Which TV channel is the Australian Open on?

The top tennis titans will advance to the round of 16 in the 2021 Australian Open, which kicks off Saturday, February 13 (02/13/2021) at 7:00 PM ET.

The 2021 Australian Open will be broadcast over ESPN networks including ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ESPN Deportes and ESPN + at different times. Parts will also be broadcast on Tennis Channel. You can stream all the TV action livefuboTVESPN +SlingHulu + Live TVand other live TV streaming services.

A mandatory five-day lockdown in Melbourne will end the turnout of fans during the round of 16. A growing COVID-19 cluster has been detected in the city’s suburbs and hard work is currently underway to track down contacts. Fans may return for the quarter-finals.

Dominic Thiem rallied to beat Nick Kyrgios just before fans of the tournament booted up. Elsewhere in the tournament, Novak Djokovic defeated Taylor Fritz, but suffered a muscle fracture after a fall during the match.

What is the Australian Open Round of 16 2021 TV show?

All times ET.

Saturday, February 13

Sunday, February 14

Monday, February 15

Where can I stream the 2021 Australian Open Round of 16 live stream:

TV broadcasts of the Australian Open Round of 16 of 2021 can be streamed livefuboTV(7-day free trial),Sling(Free 3-day trial) andHulu + Live TV(7 days free trial). These services are available atAmazon FireAppleandAndroiddevices,Apple TVChromecastYearand more devices.

If you want an accurate report of your favorite players and matchups in the Australian Open Round 3,ESPN +has eight separate feeds starting on Saturdays at 7 p.m. ET where you can choose your tennis experience à la carte.

You can also view live coverageESPN.com/watchorTennisChannel.com/watchnowwith a cable provider login.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Novak Djokovic said he torn a muscle in a fall in his five-set third-round win of the Australian Opens and may have to withdraw from the tournament.

His opponent, the American Taylor Fritz, was not so sure. He thought Djokovic will definitely be back on Sunday to continue his ninth championship at Melbourne Park and the 18th Grand Slam title overall.

If he can play the way he played in fifth, I don’t see why he shouldn’t play, Fritz said. Hell hit almost everyone.

Number 1-ranked Djokovic appeared to be cruising along with a two-set lead on Friday night when his left foot came out from under him as he tried to change direction and he clumsily slipped on the white MELBOURNE lettering on the back of the blue. court. He took medical time out for treatment by his side and was later helped more by a trainer. Fritz returned to the game, before Djokovic eventually won 7-6 (1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2.

When it was over, Djokovic blew his chest, held out his arms wide and roared, his voice echoing through an empty and otherwise quiet Rod Laver Arena. The match started with spectators present, but they were forced to leave a little after 11:30 PM, about an hour before Djokovic finished his win, as a local COVID-19 lockdown began at midnight.

He was subdued during a court hearing.

And pessimistic.

I’m sure it’s a tear of the muscle. So I don’t know if I’ll be able to recover from that in less than two days. I do not know. I do not know. I don’t know if I’m going to hit the track or not, said Djokovic, who is supposed to beat 2016 Wimbledon, Milos Raonic, with a quarter-final berth on the line.

I am just very proud of this performance tonight, said Djokovic. Let’s see what happens tomorrow.

The only man in the draw with more Grand Slam trophies than Djokovic, No. 2 Rafael Nadal, has been complaining of a bad back since last week. Nadal’s bid for his men’s record 21st major title by a draw with Roger Federer continues on Saturday in the third round against Cameron Norrie.

Others in Saturday’s third round include No. 4 Daniil Medvedev, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 7 Andrey Rublev, No. 9 Matteo Berrettini and the last American man in the tournament, the unseeded McKenzie McDonald.

Besides Djokovic-Raonic, the games of the fourth round are scheduled for SundayNo. 3 Dominic Thiemvs. No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 6 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 23 Dusan Lajovic and No. 20 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Aslan Karatsev, a Russian qualifier who is ranked 114th and is making his Grand Slam debut.

On Friday, the Djokovics game was halted for about 10 minutes while the audience was cleared, which bothered Fritz.

I mean, to be fair, to be perfectly honest, it’s absolutely ridiculous that during a Grand Slam match, being asked to leave the track for 10 minutes mid-match, said Fritz, a 23-year-old from California who was placed 27th. That shouldn’t be a thing at a Grand Slam. … We shouldn’t have played tonight if we didn’t finish the game in time.

No fans will be admitted to the tournament for at least five days.

In a way, it’s a shame for the audience that we didn’t finish the match while they watched it end. They certainly enjoyed it, said Djokovic, the champion in Australia for the past two years. On the other hand, you know, to me, regardless of the crowd in the stands or not, I was just trying to focus on what was going on with an injury and just pray and hope it’s somehow way better.

After his movement and usually strong win were clearly hindered in the third and fourth sets, Djokovic started to assert himself in the fifth.

With a break to 4-2, it suddenly turned in his favor.

It looked like he was struggling in the third and fourth, and he didn’t really look like he was having a hard time in the fifth, Fritz said. He looked fine in the fifth. Let’s be honest.

This setback lowered Fritz’s career record in third-round matches at Grand Slam tournaments to 0-6.

I literally make (the) third round every Slam. I just want to make it to the fourth round, said Fritz. Like, it’s so hard. I’ve fought so hard and I wanted it so badly, and it’s just really hard going out like that.

