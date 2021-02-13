Today in Hockey History: February 13

The February 13 theme in National Hockey League history has passed the glory, helping your teammates find the back of the net. In addition to a lot of assists being handed out, there were some memorable one-on-one fights between shooter and goalkeeper. The THW time machine is activated for our daily journey through the decades.

Everything about the assists

Mike Bossy received five assists, including his 100th point of the season, on February 13, 1982 in an 8-2 win for the New York Islanders over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. All of his helpers were primary assists to the goals of Bryan Trottier, who scored five goals and five shots. These were the Islanders 10th straight home ice win.

Mario Lemieux scored a goal and got six assists on February 13, 1988, when the Pittsburgh Penguins won 7-5 against the Los Angeles Kings. The seven points earned him 120 for the season, 17 more than Wayne Gretzky, with 22 games to go. He finished the 1987-88 season with 70 best goals and 168 points on his way to his first of three Hart Trophies for being the NHL’s most valuable player.

That same evening, Peter Stastny scored a goal and added four assists as the Quebec Nordiques won 7-3 against the Minnesota North Stars.

Stastny had a goal and four assists on this date. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios / Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils had a massive offensive night on February 13, 1989, defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 8-1. Tom Kurvers achieved five assists and most of all set a new franchise record by a defender in a match. Brendan Shanahan scored his first hat-trick of his career adding an assist, while Pat Verbeek scored with the 5th three-goal game of his career.

Doug Gilmour tied a Maple Leafs team record on February 13, 1993, when he had six assists to lead the way in a 6-1 win over the North Stars.

Later that night in Los Angeles, Dale Hunter picked up four assists to lead the Washington Capitals to a 10-3 victory over the Kings.

Clinging to the Capitals, on February 13, 1994, defender Scott Stevens amassed his 500th NHL assist from his NHL in a 3-3 draw with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Finally, on February 13, 1999, Ken Daneyko played the first three-point game of his NHL career, in his 16th season, when he picked up three assists in a 6-4 Devils win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Memorable penalty shots

Butch Goring scored the first penalty shot goal in Kings history, on February 13, 1972, against New York Rangers goalkeeper Gilles Villemure in a 4-2 defeat.

On February 13, 1986, Mats Naslund recorded his 300th career point with a successful penalty shot conversion, but the Montreal Canadiens lost to the Devils 4-3.

Naslund’s penalty shot earned him 300 career points. (Photo by Denis Brodeur / NHLI via Getty Images)

Filip Forsberg scored a penalty goal over extra time on February 13, 2018, to give the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues. He turned 13th player since overtime was reinstated in 1983 to win a match with a penalty kick in overtime. He was the second member of the Predators to do this, and joined David Legwand.

A big day in the fold

A day after being called up from the minor leagues on February 13, 1977, Buffalo Sabers goalkeeper Don Edwards made his NHL debut, beating the Minnesota North Stars 6-2. Rene Robert scored three goals and an assist to lead the attack. Edwards went on to win 156 games with the Sabers, the third most in franchise history after Ryan Miller and Dominik Hasek.

Pete Peeters expanded his unbeaten streak to 31 games (26-0-5), the second longest streak in NHL history, on February 13, 1983 with a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Tom Barrasso took his 20th career shutout and his 252nd NHL win on February 13, 1994 to match Frank Brimseks’ record for US-born goalkeepers when the Penguins won 3-0 against the Flyers.

Nikolai Khabibulin stopped 25 shots to take his franchise-record 117th victory, on February 13, 1999, in the Phoenix Coyotes 4-1 win at the Colorado Avalanche. He broke the old record of Bob Essensa, who made his NHL debut with the Winnipeg Jets exactly 10 years earlier, on February 13, 1989.

A year later, on February 13, 2000, Ed Belfour turned 16th goaltender in NHL history to win 300 games as he led the Dallas Stars past the capitals 2-1. Brendan Morrow scored both goals to be the attacking hero. Exactly seven years later, Belfour earned his 76th and last shutout of his career in the Florida Panthers with 1-0 victory over the Canadiens.

Martin Brodeur became the first NHL goalkeeper to win 30 games in 12 consecutive seasons, on February 13, 2008, when Brian Gionta scored in overtime to give the Devils a 3-2 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators.

Odds & Ends

Bill Cook became the first player to score 200 goals in a Rangers uniform, on February 13, 1934, when New York beat the Boston Bruins 6-4.

On February 13, 1936, the Canadiens acquired Toe Blake, Bill Miller and Ken Gravel from the Montreal Maroons for goalkeeper Lorne Chabot. Blake went on to have a Hall of Fame career with the Habs, scoring 235 goals and 529 points while winning three Stanley Cups in 13 seasons. Chabot played 16 games in his only season with the Maroons.

Babe Pratt had an assist on February 13, 1944 to set the one-season scoring record for a defender in the Maple Leafs 6-3 win with the Rangers. His helper earned him 45 points, breaking the record held by Flash Hollett of the Bruins two seasons earlier.

Gordie Howe and Alex Delvecchio, who played on the same line for many seasons, both had personal milestones, on February 13, 1966, in the Red Wings loss 4-3 against the Canadiens. Howe scored one goal and put on the other two to give him 800 career assists. Delvecchio joined Howe as the only two players to skate for Detroit in 1,000 games.

Jumping forward to February 13, 1974, Phil Esposito scored his 100th point of the season, with an assist in the Bruins 9-6 win over the Oakland Seals. He became the first player in NHL history to have five seasons of 100 points in his career.

Exactly a year later, Espositos teammate, Bobby Orr, was assisted in the 3-1 loss of Bostons at Buffalo. This made him the first player in the league’s history to ever have six seasons of 100 points in a row. This was also the last season of 100 points of Orrs’s remarkable career.

The Kings broke a 32-game winless streak against the Flyers on February 13, 1983, with a 5-4 victory over the Spectrum. Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne scored the winning goal for the first win over Philadelphia since October 10, 1974. The King went 0-27-5 during this time.

Eight years after his five games, on February 13, 1990, Trottier became 15th player in the history of the league to score 500 goals. He joined his former partner in crime Bossy as the only two islanders to score 500 goals. The historic count came in a 4-2 home loss against the Calgary Flames.

Clark Gillies, Trottier, and Bossy are Long Island legends. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios / Getty Images)

Dale Hawerchuk became the 34th NHL player to join the club with 400 goals, on February 13, 1991, in the Sabers 6-6 draw with the North Stars.

Steve Larmer appeared in his 777th straight game with the Chicago Blackhawks, on February 13, 1992, in a 2-2 draw with the Kings. He broke Craig Ramsay’s record, which ended nine years and a day earlier.

Later that night, Joe Nieuwendyk scored twice to record his 400th career point, as the Flames and Capitals skated to a 4-4 tie.

Bernie Nicholls had a few goals, on February 13, 1994, to become the 39th player in NHL history to score 1,000 career points, in the Devils 3-3 tie with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Todd McLellan became the second fastest head coach to win 300 games on February 13, 2015, when Joe Pavelski’s hat-trick led the San Jose Sharks to a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. He only needed 515 games behind the bench to reach this milestone. Bruce Boudreau was the only coach to go faster, in 496 games.

I wish you a happy birthday

Hall of Famer Mats Sundin, the highest score in Maple Leafs history, turns 50 today. Other notable players from a group of 23-year-old boys are Niklas Backstrom (43), Todd Fedoruk (42), Al Montoya (36) and Kaapo Kakko (20).