Thai pro-democracy protesters are returning to the streets calling for royal reforms
Thai pro-democracy protesters climbed a massive monument in Bangkok on Saturday, draped it in crimson cloth and called on the kingdom to abolish its draconian royal defamation laws.
Momentum for the youth-led movement calling for an overhaul of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha’s government has slowed in recent months due to a new wave of coronavirus infections in Thailand.
But the recent detention of four prominent leaders has prompted protesters to take action and return hundreds to the Democracy Monument intersection in Bangkok’s historic district – under the close scrutiny of dozens of riot police.
The leaders were charged under the Lese of Majesty Act, which imposed up to 15 years per charge if found guilty of insulting the monarchy.
“I would like to emphasize that the purpose of today’s meeting is to call for the abolition of 112,” said Panupong “Mike” Jadnok, referring to the law through the criminal code.
After rearranging flower pots around the monument to say “112,” activists draped a huge red cloth over the Democracy Monument in an act of defiance.
As night fell, the protesters marched to the Royal Palace but were stopped by barricades and barbed wire surrounding the area and dozens of police officers in full riot gear.
Officers were in a tense confrontation with the protesters, some of whom wore white shields, gas masks and helmets.
After some negotiations, the authorities escorted four protest leaders to the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine, next to the Grand Palace, where they held a Buddhist water blessing ceremony, shouting, “Down with feudalism, long live the people.”
“We have asked the spirit that protects the sanctuary to side with the people,” said the leader of the demonstration to the waiting protesters, who declared a return to the streets within a week if their comrades are not released.
“If our requirements are not met, we will raise the temperature.”
While most of the protesters left after Attapon’s announcement, more than a dozen remained.
They threw water bottles and small homemade ‘ping pong’ bombs – the size of a table tennis ball – at the police, who braced themselves against the attack until it all disappeared around 9pm.
The pro-democracy movement, launched last July, is calling for reforms to the untouchable monarchy, and the abolition of the royal defamation law is one of its main demands.
Their grievances at the royals have electrified Thai society, where frank discussions about the family are taboo.
At its peak, the rallies drew tens of thousands, with protesters taking inspiration from Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.
In November, police deployed tear gas and water cannon against protesters using liquid with an irritant and more than 40 people were injured in fighting.
