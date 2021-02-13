How to watch Sixers at Suns: live stream, storylines, playtime and more





The penultimate game of the 18-8 Sixers West Coast road trip is an afternoon game against the 15-9 Suns, who have won four consecutive games and seven out of eight. Here are the essentials for today’s game: When: 3:00 pm EST with Sixers Pregame Live at 2:00 pm

3:00 pm EST with Sixers Pregame Live at 2:00 pm True: Phoenix Suns Arena

Phoenix Suns Arena Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the MyTeams app And here are three storylines to watch: Scott came back Mike Scott, who has been out with a right knee injury since January 14, is available to play. His presence would allow head coach Doc Rivers to take a few minutes off Tobias Harris’s record as he asked Harris to play more with the second. unity in Scotts’ absence. Harris has averaged 35.6 minutes per game over the Sixers last 12 games, and he totaled nearly 79 minutes over the first two games of this road trip. Shake Milton will miss a second consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain. Rivers found his banks’ lack of organization without Milton in Thursday night’s loss to the Blazers really disappointing. Phoenix’s Dario Saric (left ankle sprain), Abdel Nader (left ankle pain) and Cameron Payne (right foot sprain) are all questionable, though Suns head coach Monty Williams said it looks like they’ll be playing all three. Will Sixers continue to shine? Ben Simmons can only guard one player at a time, as Rivers pointed out on Thursday, so how will the Sixers defend Devin Booker and Chris Paul’s Suns backcourt defender? In 10 career games against Sixers, Booker has assisted an average of 29.1 points and 4.6, and he shot 47 percent from three-point range. Paul has also been a very effective long-range shooter against the Sixers over the years at 45.8 percent. We expect Simmons to start with Booker and Danny Green to start with 35-year-old Paul, although Simmons showed on Thursday that he is perfectly capable of defending small, shrewd guards with his defense against Damian Lillard. It will be interesting to see the Sixers approach in pick-and-roll defense given Paul’s mastery in that world and Bookers’ deep reach. The team often blew into Portland and put a lot on Joel Embiids’ plate defensively. I thought we were pretty good at it overall, Rivers said. I honestly find it exhausting for Joel, and I was worried about that. I thought our rear was average. I thought we got hurt when we got a match and they shot it, and then they got offensive rebounds. I thought their attacking rebounds were crushing us tonight. Phoenix is ​​not an exceptional recovery team (22nd in offensive rebound rate, per Cleaning the glass), so the Sixers shouldn’t have any problems in that department, regardless of their defensive approach. A concern with three points While the Sixers weren’t a bad three-point shooting team in terms of percentage last season, they simply didn’t try many threes over the rest of the league. That has remained the case this year despite the off-season additions from Seth Curry and Danny Green. The team is 27th in three-point frequency (30.5 percent), said Cleaning the glassPhoenix is ​​now sixth in the three-point frequency (36.3 percent). While this could be an issue that basketball president Daryl Morey decides to discuss ahead of the trade deadline, the Sixers are unlikely to be able to afford the dramatic three-point inequality that hurt them on Thursday in the short term. The Blazers tried and made 11 more threes than the Sixers.

