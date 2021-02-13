Madden Stream Picks: Top DraftKings Fantasy Football DFS Goals, Values ​​for Feb. 13

Saturday brings another full day with six Madden sims on the DraftKings Dream Stream, which allows players to participate in a variety of fun fantasy football action this weekend. The featured classic slate includes the three games starting at 6:00 p.m. ET or later, so make sure you’ve put together your lineup for the kickoff between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, who get things going from virtual Miami. At 8:00 pm ET in prime time, the Detroit Lions visit the Tennessee Titans, and we end the day with a match between the Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots at 10:00 pm ET.

As with all of these Madden Sims, it’s important to know that each selection is unaffected by COVID-19 opt-outs, injuries, suspensions, or illness and that the top rated options are placed at the top of the depth charts. The roster for each team includes all player moves that took place prior to Week 1 of this season and uses the Madden 21 ratings from Week 1 of this season.

For more details you can find the game settings, depth charts, skills and X factors for each team in Madden 21, along with the upcoming schedule on the Madden Stream info pageThere were a few tweaks to the X factors and Superstars in the last December update, so check it out depth maps of each team

look at the daily DraftKings Madden Stream matches lobby with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in addition to free contests. Each simulation is played computer versus computer via an online Madden Stream with Madden 21. In this format you can enjoy watching the game stream on the DraftKings YouTube channel the DK Live app (download here) or here in this post.

Imagine DraftKings Fantasy football setups here: Madden Stream $ 4K Early Bird Special [$1K to 1st] and your FREE fantasy football lineups here: Madden Stream $ 250 FREE Contest

Quarterback

Stud

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins, $ 7,500 In these Madden sims, Trubisky was excellent and used his speed and elusiveness to be a strong double threat producer. In his 43 games at Madden 21, Trubisky averaged 67.7 rushing yards and 191.6 passing yards per game for DKFP 21.4 per game. He has thrown a total of 56 touchdowns with his 13 rushing scores, and he has finished with over 20 DKFP in 10 of his 14 most recent games, culminating in 33.16 DKFP against the Texans and 31.38 DKFP against the Raiders. He also faced the Dolphins on that stretch, finishing with DKFP 20.26 on 184 passing yards with two touchdowns and 69 rushing yards. He faced Miami a total of four times in these Madden 21 sims, averaging 17.9 DKFP, even though Miami has won three of the four matchups.

Other option Matthew Stafford ($ 6600)

Value

Cam Newton, New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers, $ 6,200 Newton hasn’t been as consistently productive on the ground as Trubisky, but he does come off the hook in this matchup after throwing multiple touchdowns in four consecutive sims and producing more than 23 DKFP in three consecutive matches. He led the Patriots to a come-from-behind overtime win against the Jets on Friday with DKFP 23.88, including the winning walk-off touchdown pass. Newton has thrown a total of 62 scores in his 45 sims and was solid with an average of 215 passing yards per sim. It’s the safest option of the cheaper QB playing on this slate, even though it doesn’t offer as high a ceiling as Trubisky because it doesn’t get consistently hasty production.

Other option Tua Tagovailoa ($ 5800)

Run back

Stud

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. Detroit Lions, $ 7,900 The Lions ‘defense was one of the worst in Madden, with Henry dominating from the backfield as the center of Titans’ attack. He averaged 85.1 rush yards along with 3.9 catches for 27.8 yards per sim and has scored 41 touchdowns in his 44 sims. Not surprisingly, he knocked off the Lions in their first sim meeting, piling up 212 rushing yards with two scores on the way to DKFP 38.7. While he hasn’t had such a ceiling game in a few matches, he rarely breaks down completely due to his PPR work as the third-down back. He has more than 13 DKFP in 12 straight sims and combines that high floor with a super high ceiling.

Other options Aaron Jones ($ 6,800), Matt Breida ($ 6,500)

Value

James White, New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers$ 4,800 White has been consistently involved with these sims as the third-downback, and also gets a few hasty tries every game when the Patriots run comes off the shotgun. He averages 8.6 DKFP per sim, but surpassed that with 13.7 DKFP in his first game against Green Bay. In that game, he had a hasty score along with two catches for 27 yards. He has multiple catches in 10 of his past 11 sims and has averaged 9.6 DKFP over that trajectory. It’s good value for money if you can’t afford two of the full-time backs listed above and still deliver reliable production with a decent advantage of under $ 5K.

Other option DAndre Swift ($ 4,500), David Montgomery ($ 4,400)

Wide receiver

Stud

Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans, $ 6,900 Golladay is one of the best off-season freelancers in the real world, but he still does a good job with Matthew Stafford ($ 6,600) in these sims. Golladay can be boom-or-bust at times, but has put in some big accomplishments lately with at least three catches in 14 of its past 15 sims, averaging 4.7 catches per match over that stretch and finding the end zone nine times to its totally bring. up to 25 in his 41 Madden 21 sims. Golladay had two scores in his previous matchup against the Titans, finishing that game with 31.8 DKFP on four catches for 128 yards. Tennis players who don’t have an elite cover CB should again give him the edge on the outside, making him my best WR to aim for this slate.

Other option For Adams ($ 7,300), Allen Robinson II ($ 6,100)

Value

AJ Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. Detroit Lions, $ 4,800 The Lions don’t have a great secondary on the other side of this matchup either, so I love that Brown is priced under $ 5K even though he’s the Titans WR1. Brown has at least three catches in six consecutive sims with double digit DKFP in four of those matches. He had three catches for 36 yards and 7.2 DKFP during his first encounter with the Lions, and the only real risk with Brown is that sometimes his workload can disappear if the Titans get all their insults from Henry. As long as they throw the ball a little longer in this matchup, he should be able to recoup a good production at this affordable investment.

Jakeem Grant, Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears, $ 3,700 Grant is usually quite involved in the Dolphins’ attack as the WR3, but he has been especially involved and effective in his previous matches against the Bears. Grant has at least four catches in each of his four games against Chicago, averaging 5.8 for 15.6 DKFP. He had a whopping nine catches for 143 yards, two touchdowns and 38.3 DKFP in their most recent meeting. He’s also been on a solid production overall lately with exactly three catches in each of his five most recent matches.

Other options Corey Davis ($ 5,300), Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($ 4,400), Damiere Byrd ($ 4,100)

Tight ending

Stud

Jonnu Smith, Tenessee Titans vs. Detroit Lions, $ 4,600 Smith has found the end zone in each of his past two sims and has more than 12 DKFP in three consecutive games and six of his past nine games. Smith averages 4.6 catches for 46.9 yards per game, and his high volume and regular engagement have resulted in DKFP 11.7. That’s the second highest percentage of any TE on the list, and it’s available for the third highest salary.

Other options Mike Gesicki ($ 4,900), TJ Hockenson ($ 4,800)

Value

Devin Asiasi, New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers, $ 3,800 Asiasi was not very involved in real life in his rookie season for the Patriots, but he has been a critical part of the Patriots’ offense in Madden. He had eight catches for 81 yards, two touchdowns including the winning score and 28.1 DKFP on Friday against the Jets. He now has 14 touchdowns in his 44 sims, including seven in his past eight games. He should have a favorable match in this match as the Packers have good CBs but have been beaten by TEs.

Other option Jimmy Graham ($ 4,000)

DST

Stud

Patriots DST vs Green Bay Packers, $ 3,000 The Patriots have enforced 53 turnovers in their 45 sims and also added 78 bags and 10 defense scores to achieve a slate-leading 6.3 DKFP per match on average among the available DSTs. They had 11 DKFP in their first meeting with the Packers and had at least 5.0 DKFP in four of their five most recent matches. While the matchup isn’t ideal, the Patriots are still good enough that they are still the defense of choice as they bring so many benefits.

Value

Carries DST at Miami Dolphins, $ 2,800 The Bears defense was generally solid and can get behind the opponent’s QB thanks to Kahlil Mack leading a ferocious pass rush. As a team, the Bears have 89 bags in 43 simulations and enforced 19 turnovers. They have more than 10 DKFP in two of their previous four games with Miami and have harassed Tua in sales. They will try to repeat that game script again in this matchup, and they have a good advantage of less than $ 3K.

Imagine DraftKings Fantasy football setups here: Madden Stream $ 4K Early Bird Special [$1K to 1st] and your FREE fantasy football lineups here: Madden Stream $ 250 FREE Contest

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game in the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and also an avid fan and user (my username is Z. Thompson) and sometimes play on my personal account in the games I advise on. While I have given my personal opinion of the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the opinion (s) of DraftKings and I may also use other players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to non-public information.