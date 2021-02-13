Pirates Lose Heartbreaker At Temple





Next game: at Houston 2/17/2021 | 4:00 in the afternoon ESPN + PHILADELPHIA, PA. A back-and-forth fourth quarter ended with ECU women’s basketball just a point below Temple, dropping 58-57 Saturday afternoon at Pearson & McGonigle Hall. ECU drops to 6-11 in the season and 4-8 in the AAC, while Temple climbs to 8-8 overall and 8-5 in league game. Lashonda Monk Maddie Moore and Sierra DaCosta all stimulated ECU with 10 points each. Monk and Dominique Claytor each had three steals, with Claytor adding nine rebounds while Monk downing eight boards. Moore also added four blocks for the Pirates. For Temple, Mia Davis led the Owls with 20 points and six rebounds, while Jasha Clinton herself had 13 points. After Temple led 18-12, ECU grabbed the game in the second quarter. Alexsia Rose sparked the bank with back-to-back lay-ups. That was the start of a 16-2 ECU run in which Monk scored six points and Claytor, DaCosta and Tiara rooms each had two points. Temple got a run back when Clinton made a free throw, but DaCosta buried a three from the left when time passed to push ECU’s lead to 31-21 at half-time. The Pirates pushed their lead to 12 early in the third quarter, but Davis and Clinton got Temple started with a 20-7 run that put the Owls back in the ascendancy. After the teams switched baskets, DaCosta played again in the closing seconds of the quarter, this time with a few free throws with a second left to put ECU back for 44-43 on the way to fourth. The fourth quarter was a deeply contentious affair, with neither team leading more than three points. The two teams exchanged the lead three times in the opening minutes of the fourth before Moore and Thompson scored on two consecutive possessions to put up three ECU. Thompson answered a field goal from Temple with a second jumper that gave ECU a 52-49 lead mid-quarter. On the way, Temple grabbed hold of the game by going to Davis. The AAC Co-Preseason Player of the Year scored back-to-back layups to put Temple ahead. After a few empty possessions and the clock ticking under two minutes, Moore stepped up for the Pirates. She got to the free-throw line after a Thompson theft and made one-on-two to tie the score. After a steal attempt by Claytor, DaCosta led Moore to the post and she turned around to put ECU back in the lead with 56 seconds to go. On the way to the last minute, Temple was only 3 of 15 past the three-point arc. The Owls got their biggest triple of the game from Asonah Alexander and posted one. On the next ECU possession, Monk entered the lane and was fouled. The senior went to the line and quietly made both free throws with 24 seconds to go. Temple had one more answer for the Pirates. Davis was released after a timeout and made a layout to put Temple ahead in the ninth fourth-quarter lead change. ECU had one last possession to take the lead, but was unable to get a shot, allowing the Owls to escape with the one-point win. ECU will be on the road again this week when the Pirates leave for Houston on Wednesday afternoon. That match is scheduled for 4pm, starts at the Fertita Center and will be broadcast on ESPN +.

