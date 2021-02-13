Hyderabad Cricket Association on a sticky wicket!





Parents and club secretaries protest bias in the selection of teams for different categories

Hyderabad: Baap ki jagir hai? (Is it their father’s property?). An angry Mohammed Azeem Ali, father of an offended cricketer Junaid Ali, said at the protest rally held by parents and club secretaries in Gymkhana on Saturday against Hyderabad Cricket Association office holders for the gross injustice done to the players. Azeem Ali, whose son Junaid hit 778 runs this season and was one of many cricketers to be ignored for the one-day Vijay Hazare tournament, referred to the office bearers. They’re in charge, says Azeem, who owns a car shop in Patancheru. I travel all the way from Patancheru, leaving my company for my son’s career. Watch what the HCA people are doing to cricketers, he said. This summed up the anger and frustration of the ignored cricketers, parents and club secretaries. Usha Ramani, mother of B Chandrasekhar, was another parent who expressed her anger towards the association. Narasimha Reddy, whose son Akshath Reddy, the former Ranji captain and this year’s third-highest 726-run runner, lashed out at the selectors. My son has performed consistently, but they say he’s grown old even though he’s the third highest run-getter of the season even with other cricketers who have scored very few runs on the team. G Anil, father of leg spinner G Arjun, who is the highest wicket-taker with 45 wickets from five matches, says it’s a hopeless situation. It is something we cannot digest. Former Ranji bowler and president of selectors P Jyothi Prasad said there are certain guidelines to be followed and that unfortunately the association has not implemented them. Even the selectors have not received their reward for the past three years. Raghava Rao from Karimnagar lamented that the district cricket and players are totally neglected by the association. The district players are totally overlooked by the HCA because they only serve the needs of the city players. T Shesh Narayan, former secretary, requested The Telangana High Court to take Suo Moto note of serious injustice against innocent players. It is affecting their careers as they risk losing an entire year, having already lost a full season due to a pandemic, he says. Now you can pick up selected stories from Telangana today OnTelegram every day. Click on the link to register. Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos